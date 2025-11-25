EQT Real Estate completes largest U.S. industrial transaction to date in 2025 with sale of 8.7 million square foot logistics portfolio

Portfolio includes 25 modern logistics assets concentrated in major U.S. distribution hubs

Since 2020, EQT Real Estate has assembled and actively managed the portfolio, leveraging its distinctive value creation strategy and locals-with-locals model

Assets deliver scale, geographic diversification, and strong tenant retention, reflecting EQT Real Estate's focus on investing behind resilient logistics platforms in key U.S. submarkets

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund II ("EQT Real Estate") has completed the sale of a 25 property, 8.7 million square foot portfolio of institutional-grade logistics assets located across the United States, marking the largest U.S. industrial transaction so far in 2025.

The portfolio spans 13 key U.S. distribution markets, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Phoenix, and Texas—strategic hubs that collectively capture a broad cross-section of national logistics demand. Built to modern design specifications, the assets feature an average clear height of 31 feet, efficient loading configurations, and were primarily developed after 2000. The properties serve a diversified mix of high-quality tenants across e-commerce, industrial, and retail supply chain sectors, reflecting the continued strength and resilience of U.S. logistics fundamentals.

The transaction marks the culmination of EQT Real Estate's multi-year strategy to assemble and scale a national logistics platform in high-growth, supply-constrained U.S. markets. By selectively acquiring, developing, and managing modern assets near key infrastructure, EQT crafted a diversified portfolio with resilient cash flows and embedded growth. The sale reflects investor appetite for stabilized, institutional logistics properties with long-term demand drivers and limited new supply.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This transaction demonstrates EQT Real Estate at its very best, showcasing our ability to scale logistics platforms and deliver value across the investment lifecycle. Our team identified an opportunity to assemble a portfolio with strong fundamentals and significant future upside, seeing it through from acquisition to stabilization with disciplined execution and hands-on management."

EQT Real Estate was advised by John Huguenard, Trent Agnew and Will McCormack of JLL.

