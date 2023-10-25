EQT Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights:

Closed the strategic acquisitions of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream with integration ahead of schedule and progressing at record pace as compared to prior integrations

Already achieved ~40% drilling and completion efficiency improvements versus legacy Tug Hill performance in only ~60 days of operating the assets, with potential for up to $150 per foot of well cost savings

per foot of well cost savings Set another drilling world record of 18,264 feet in 48 hours, beating the existing world record set by EQT in Q2

Set new EQT record for completion efficiency, with two frac crews each achieving greater than 500 monthly frac pumping hours during Q3

Signed two of the largest firm sales agreements in the history of the natural gas market covering all 1.2 Bcf/d of EQT's Mountain Valley Pipeline capacity, locking in long-term premium pricing while underpinning the expansion of downstream markets

Continued momentum in LNG strategy, signing a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for tolling liquefaction services from Commonwealth LNG to produce 1 million tons per annum of LNG (1)

Upgraded to investment grade at Moody's, now investment grade at all three credit rating agencies

Increased base dividend by 5% to $0.63 per share annualized; more than 25% cumulative growth in base dividend since initiating in late 2021

per share annualized; more than 25% cumulative growth in base dividend since initiating in late 2021 Signed first-of-its kind forest management partnership with the State of West Virginia , de-risking EQT's path to net zero (2) by 2025

, de-risking EQT's path to net zero by 2025 Tactically added hedges in 2024, bringing total floor coverage to >40% at an average price of $3.59 per MMBtu in the Q1 – Q3 2024 period, while remaining unhedged in 2025

President and CEO Toby Z. Rice stated, "The third quarter saw a multitude of positive highlights and new records achieved at EQT, including closing the strategic acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream in late August. Integration of these assets is occurring at record pace, highlighting the power of our proprietary digital platform and continued refinements made to our integration playbook."

Rice continued, "On the operations front, our team had another stellar quarter, breaking our world drilling record and achieving all-time high completion efficiencies. We've unleashed this best-in-class execution on the Tug Hill assets, with our teams improving drilling and completion efficiency by roughly 40% in just 60 days of operating the assets. Our proven integration process combined with the opportunity to drive further operational efficiency gains gives us tremendous confidence in our ability to maximize value from the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream acquisitions."

(1) Final terms remain subject to negotiation of a definitive agreement between the two parties thereto. (2) "Net zero" refers to net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, in each case from assets owned by EQT on June 30, 2021 (i.e., when EQT announced its net zero goal). Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions are based exclusively on emissions reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (Subpart W) for the onshore petroleum and natural gas production segment.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Performance



Three Months Ended September 30,



($ millions, except average realized price and EPS) 2023

2022

Change Total sales volume (Bcfe) 523

488

35 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.28

$ 3.41

$ (1.13) Net income attributable to EQT $ 81

$ 684

$ (603) Adjusted net income attributable to EQT (a) $ 126

$ 422

$ (296) Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.20

$ 1.69

$ (1.49) Adjusted EPS (a) $ 0.30

$ 1.04

$ (0.74) Net income $ 81

$ 687

$ (606) Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 520

$ 974

$ (454) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 455

$ 1,150

$ (695) Adjusted operating cash flow (a) $ 443

$ 940

$ (497) Capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests $ 445

$ 349

$ 96 Free cash flow (a) $ (2)

$ 591

$ (593)





(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Per Unit Operating Costs

The following presents certain of the Company's production-related operating costs on a per unit basis.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Unit ($/Mcfe) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Gathering $ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 0.67 Transmission 0.32

0.31

0.33

0.30 Processing 0.11

0.11

0.11

0.10 Lease operating expense (LOE) 0.08

0.08

0.07

0.08 Production taxes 0.04

0.09

0.04

0.08 SG&A 0.11

0.14

0.12

0.13 Total per unit operating costs $ 1.29

$ 1.42

$ 1.33

$ 1.36















Production depletion $ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.83

$ 0.85

Gathering expense decreased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to lower gathering rates on certain contracts indexed to price as well as the impact from the gathering assets acquired in the Company's acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream, which are wholly-owned by the Company and, therefore, reduce the Company's gathering cost structure on a per Mcfe basis.

Transmission expense increased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to additional capacity acquired.

Production taxes decreased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due to lower West Virginia severance taxes and Pennsylvania impact fees, which decreased due to lower TETCO M2 and NYMEX prices, respectively.

SG&A expense decreased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to lower long-term incentive compensation costs as a result of decreases in awards outstanding and changes in the fair value of awards.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had no borrowings and approximately $15 million of letters of credit outstanding under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility. The Company's liquidity as of September 30, 2023 was approximately $2.5 billion.

As of September 30, 2023, total debt and net debt(3) were both $5.9 billion, respectively, compared to $5.7 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

(3) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Q4 2023 Guidance

Production

Q4 2023 Total sales volume (Bcfe)

525 – 575 Liquids sales volume, excluding ethane (Mbbl)

4,000 – 4,300 Ethane sales volume (Mbbl)

1,350 – 1,450 Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl)

5,350 – 5,750





Btu uplift (MMBtu/Mcf)

1.055 – 1.065





Average Differential ($/Mcf)

($0.80) – ($0.70)





Resource Counts



Top-hole rigs

2 – 3 Horizontal rigs

3 – 4 Frac crews

3 – 4





Per Unit Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)



Gathering

$0.57 – $0.59 Transmission

$0.30 – $0.32 Processing

$0.11 – $0.13 LOE

$0.10 – $0.12 Production taxes

$0.04 – $0.06 SG&A

$0.13 – $0.15 Total per unit operating costs

$1.25 – $1.37





Capital Expenditures ($ Millions)

$525 – $575

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Information

The Company's conference call with securities analysts begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday October 26, 2023 and will be broadcast live via webcast. To access the live audio webcast, visit the Company's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will be archived and available, for one year, in the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Hedging (as of October 20, 2023)

The following table summarizes the approximate volume and prices of the Company's NYMEX hedge positions. The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's price reconciliation.



Q4 2023 (a)

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024 Hedged Volume (MMDth) 377

263

239

237

98 Hedged Volume (MMDth/d) 4.1

2.9

2.6

2.6

1.1 Swaps – Long

















Volume (MMDth) 14

—

—

—

— Avg. Price ($/Dth) $ 4.77

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Swaps – Short

















Volume (MMDth) 97

113

191

188

65 Avg. Price ($/Dth) $ 3.01

$ 3.59

$ 3.28

$ 3.28

$ 3.28 Calls – Long

















Volume (MMDth) 58

13

13

13

13 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 3.28

$ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ 3.20 Calls – Short

















Volume (MMDth) 243

162

61

62

46 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 4.78

$ 6.16

$ 4.22

$ 4.22

$ 4.27 Puts – Long

















Volume (MMDth) 294

150

48

49

33 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 3.67

$ 4.17

$ 3.93

$ 3.93

$ 4.04 Option Premiums

















Cash Settlement of Deferred Premiums (millions) $ (91)

$ (34)

$ (4)

$ (4)

$ —

















(a) October 1 through December 31.













The Company has also entered into transactions to hedge basis. The Company may use other contractual agreements from time to time to implement its commodity hedging strategy.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to EQT and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted net income attributable to EQT is defined as net income attributable to EQT Corporation, excluding loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income attributable to EQT divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS to evaluate earnings trends because the measures reflect only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measures exclude the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. These measures also exclude other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to EQT Corporation or diluted earnings per share presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS with net income attributable to EQT Corporation and diluted earnings per share, respectively, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, each as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 81,255

$ 683,670

$ 1,233,177

$ 58,983 Add (deduct):













Loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 1,511

(265)

17,814

(2,455) Impairment of contract asset —

—

—

184,945 Impairment and expiration of leases 6,419

20,497

22,290

97,536 (Gain) loss on derivatives (177,906)

1,627,296

(1,167,144)

5,550,028 Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 255,804

(2,033,727)

625,051

(4,672,998) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (65,216)

894

(232,128)

(31,318) Other operating expenses 36,209

15,485

69,265

38,952 Loss (income) from investments 546

(2,877)

(5,310)

14,331 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 1,089

27,814

(55)

139,085 Non-cash interest expense (amortization) 3,538

2,922

10,397

9,495 Tax impact of non-GAAP items (a) (17,494)

80,029

159,318

(291,022) Adjusted net income attributable to EQT $ 125,755

$ 421,738

$ 732,675

$ 1,095,562 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 416,190

403,889

401,859

408,624 Diluted EPS $ 0.20

$ 1.69

$ 3.08

$ 0.16 Adjusted EPS $ 0.30

$ 1.04

$ 1.82

$ 2.68





(a) The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax benefit (expense) that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from net income attributable to EQT Corporation, which resulted in blended tax rates of 28.2% and 23.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 24.1% and 21.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to state taxes, including valuation allowances limiting certain state tax benefits.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and depletion, loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands) Net income $ 80,730

$ 687,462

$ 1,233,097

$ 67,103 Add (deduct):













Interest expense, net 60,427

60,138

146,856

194,025 Income tax (benefit) expense (126,853)

152,206

217,975

(5,257) Depreciation and depletion 446,886

418,695

1,230,255

1,269,936 Loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 1,511

(265)

17,814

(2,455) Impairment of contract asset —

—

—

184,945 Impairment and expiration of leases 6,419

20,497

22,290

97,536 (Gain) loss on derivatives (177,906)

1,627,296

(1,167,144)

5,550,028 Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 255,804

(2,033,727)

625,051

(4,672,998) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (65,216)

894

(232,128)

(31,318) Other operating expenses 36,209

15,485

69,265

38,952 Loss (income) from investments 546

(2,877)

(5,310)

14,331 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 1,089

27,814

(55)

139,085 Adjusted EBITDA $ 519,646

$ 973,618

$ 2,157,966

$ 2,843,913

The Company has not provided projected net income or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net income includes the impact of depreciation and depletion expense, income tax expense (benefit), the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net income, and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income, are not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities. Free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to assess liquidity, including the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of its capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 454,583

$ 1,150,118

$ 2,554,464

$ 2,401,758 (Increase) decrease in changes in other assets and liabilities (11,831)

(210,460)

(533,834)

342,726 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 442,752

$ 939,658

$ 2,020,630

$ 2,744,484 Less: Capital expenditures (444,585)

(355,597)

(1,386,736)

(1,041,997) Add: Capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests —

6,561

8,549

10,996 Free cash flow $ (1,833)

$ 590,622

$ 642,443

$ 1,713,483

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts such as predicting the timing of its payments and its customers' payments, with accuracy to a specific day, months in advance. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items, that impact reconciling items between net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the income tax effects of future transactions and other items are difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide projected net cash provided by operating activities, or the related reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands) Adjusted EBITDA $ 519,646

$ 973,618

$ 2,157,966

$ 2,843,913 (Deduct) add:













Interest expense (60,427)

(60,138)

(146,856)

(194,025) Non-cash interest expense (amortization) 3,538

2,922

10,397

9,495 Other operating expenses (36,209)

(15,485)

(69,265)

(38,952) Non-cash share-based compensation expense 14,846

12,148

38,179

33,706 Current income tax benefit (expense) 642

(1,759)

9,726

(8,972) Distribution of earnings from equity method investment 1,457

25,110

18,073

38,750 Amortization and other (741)

3,242

2,410

60,569 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 442,752

$ 939,658

$ 2,020,630

$ 2,744,484 Less: Capital expenditures (444,585)

(355,597)

(1,386,736)

(1,041,997) Add: Capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interest —

6,561

8,549

10,996 Free cash flow $ (1,833)

$ 590,622

$ 642,443

$ 1,713,483

Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 and as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 15, 2023.



Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

LTM Q3 2023

(Thousands) Net income (loss) $ 80,730

$ (66,866)

$ 1,219,233

$ 1,713,839

$ 2,946,936 Add (deduct):

















Interest expense, net 60,427

39,883

46,546

55,630

202,486 Income tax (benefit) expense (126,853)

(11,818)

356,646

558,977

776,952 Depreciation and depletion 446,886

395,684

387,685

396,026

1,626,281 Loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 1,511

(225)

16,528

(5,991)

11,823 Impairment of contract asset —

—

—

29,250

29,250 Impairment and expiration of leases 6,419

5,325

10,546

79,070

101,360 Gain on derivatives (177,906)

(164,386)

(824,852)

(907,096)

(2,074,240) Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 255,804

212,247

157,000

(1,254,700)

(629,649) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (65,216)

(67,495)

(99,417)

3,731

(228,397) Other operating expenses 36,209

13,394

19,662

18,379

87,644 Loss (income) from investments 546

(1,092)

(4,764)

(9,400)

(14,710) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 1,089

5,462

(6,606)

944

889 Adjusted EBITDA $ 519,646

$ 360,113

$ 1,278,207

$ 678,659

$ 2,836,625

Adjusted Operating Revenues

Adjusted operating revenues is defined as total operating revenues, less the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and net marketing services and other revenues. Adjusted operating revenues (also referred to as total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives) is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted operating revenues to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes net marketing services and other revenues because it is unrelated to the revenue for the Company's natural gas and liquids production. Adjusted operating revenues should not be considered as an alternative to total operating revenues presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating revenues to total operating revenues, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, unless otherwise noted) Total operating revenues $ 1,186,102

$ 2,069,463

$ 4,865,924

$ 4,017,861 (Deduct) add:













(Gain) loss on derivatives (177,906)

1,627,296

(1,167,144)

5,550,028 Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 255,804

(2,033,727)

625,051

(4,672,998) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (65,216)

894

(232,128)

(31,318) Net marketing services and other (6,313)

(2,565)

(18,214)

(21,860) Adjusted operating revenues $ 1,192,471

$ 1,661,361

$ 4,073,489

$ 4,841,713















Total sales volume (MMcfe) 522,700

487,666

1,452,344

1,481,458 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.28

$ 3.41

$ 2.80

$ 3.27

Net Debt, Leverage and Last Twelve Months (LTM) Leverage

Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the Company's current portion of debt, revolving credit facility borrowings, term loan facility borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP. Leverage is defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined above). Last twelve months leverage is defined as net debt divided by LTM adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined above). Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Net debt should not be considered as an alternative to total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Thousands) Current portion of debt (a) $ 414,592

$ 422,632 Term loan facility borrowings 1,243,280

— Senior notes 4,174,163

5,167,849 Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP 83,831

88,484 Total debt 5,915,866

5,678,965 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 64,750

1,458,644 Net debt $ 5,851,116

$ 4,220,321





(a) Pursuant to the terms of the Company's convertible notes indenture, a sale price condition for conversion of the convertible notes was satisfied as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and, accordingly, holders of convertible notes may convert any of their convertible notes, at their option, at any time during the subsequent quarter, subject to all terms and conditions set forth in the convertible notes indenture. Therefore, as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the net carrying value of the Company's convertible notes was included in current portion of debt in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 for further discussion.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected net debt to projected total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project total debt for any future period because total debt is dependent on the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the periods in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy and therefore cannot reasonably determine the timing and payment of revolving credit facility borrowings or other components of total debt without unreasonable effort. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items that impact reconciling items between certain of the projected total debt and projected net debt, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the distinction between cash on hand as compared to revolving credit facility borrowings are too difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected net debt to projected total debt, without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number and type of drilling rigs and the number of frac crews to be utilized by the Company, the projected amount of wells to be turned-in-line and the timing thereof); projected natural gas prices, basis and average differential; the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; total resource potential; projected production and sales volume and growth rates, including liquified natural gas (LNG) volume and sales; projected well costs and unit costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement and execute its operational, organizational, technological and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including the Company's emissions reduction goals, and the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated results of such initiatives; potential acquisitions or other strategic transactions; the amount and timing of any redemptions, repayments or repurchases of the Company's common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; projected dividends, if any; projected free cash flow, adjusted operating cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile, and the timing of achieving such improvements, if at all; the Company's hedging strategy and projected margin posting obligations; the Company's tax position and projected effective tax rate; and the expected impact of changes in laws.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital, including as a result of rising interest rates and other economic uncertainties; the Company's hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil; cyber security risks and acts of sabotage; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and sand and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans, including as a result of inflationary pressures; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin and obtaining a substantial amount of the Company's midstream services from Equitrans Midstream Corporation; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions, including the recently closed Tug Hill and XcL Midstream acquisition. These and other risks are described under the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, except per share amounts) Operating revenues:













Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil $ 1,001,883

$ 3,694,194

$ 3,680,566

$ 9,546,029 Gain (loss) on derivatives 177,906

(1,627,296)

1,167,144

(5,550,028) Net marketing services and other 6,313

2,565

18,214

21,860 Total operating revenues 1,186,102

2,069,463

4,865,924

4,017,861 Operating expenses:













Transportation and processing 554,788

541,092

1,592,934

1,596,900 Production 67,093

81,785

170,071

235,353 Exploration 447

357

2,602

2,870 Selling, general and administrative 56,942

67,231

168,999

195,603 Depreciation and depletion 446,886

418,695

1,230,255

1,269,936 Loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 1,511

(265)

17,814

(2,455) Impairment of contract asset —

—

—

184,945 Impairment and expiration of leases 6,419

20,497

22,290

97,536 Other operating expenses 36,209

15,485

69,265

38,952 Total operating expenses 1,170,295

1,144,877

3,274,230

3,619,640 Operating income 15,807

924,586

1,591,694

398,221 Loss (income) from investments 546

(2,877)

(5,310)

14,331 Dividend and other income (132)

(157)

(869)

(11,066) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 1,089

27,814

(55)

139,085 Interest expense, net 60,427

60,138

146,856

194,025 (Loss) income before income taxes (46,123)

839,668

1,451,072

61,846 Income tax (benefit) expense (126,853)

152,206

217,975

(5,257) Net income 80,730

687,462

1,233,097

67,103 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (525)

3,792

(80)

8,120 Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 81,255

$ 683,670

$ 1,233,177

$ 58,983















Income per share of common stock attributable to EQT Corporation: Basic:













Weighted average common stock outstanding 383,359

369,987

368,936

371,308 Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 0.21

$ 1.85

$ 3.34

$ 0.16 Diluted:













Weighted average common stock outstanding 416,190

403,889

401,859

377,028 Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 0.20

$ 1.69

$ 3.08

$ 0.16

EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES PRICE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, unless otherwise noted) NATURAL GAS













Sales volume (MMcf) 491,472

463,856

1,374,527

1,406,715 NYMEX price ($/MMBtu) $ 2.55

$ 8.18

$ 2.68

$ 6.75 Btu uplift 0.13

0.44

0.14

0.35 Natural gas price ($/Mcf) $ 2.68

$ 8.62

$ 2.82

$ 7.10















Basis ($/Mcf) (a) $ (0.93)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.39)

$ (0.70) Cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf) 0.12

(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.08) Average differential, including cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf) $ (0.81)

$ (1.02)

$ (0.47)

$ (0.78) Average adjusted price ($/Mcf) $ 1.87

$ 7.60

$ 2.35

$ 6.32 Cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.27

(4.32)

0.37

(3.24) Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 2.14

$ 3.28

$ 2.72

$ 3.08 Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives $ 1,053,146

$ 1,519,597

$ 3,741,247

$ 4,335,811















LIQUIDS













NGLs, excluding ethane:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 16,629

13,841

41,805

43,043 Sales volume (Mbbl) 2,772

2,307

6,968

7,174 NGLs price ($/Bbl) $ 35.42

$ 48.77

$ 35.34

$ 57.25 Cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl) (1.10)

(3.78)

(1.54)

(4.45) Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 34.32

$ 44.99

$ 33.80

$ 52.80 NGLs sales, including cash settled derivatives $ 95,120

$ 103,789

$ 235,509

$ 378,811 Ethane:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 11,528

8,464

29,198

27,071 Sales volume (Mbbl) 1,921

1,411

4,866

4,512 Ethane price ($/Bbl) $ 5.23

$ 15.68

$ 5.90

$ 14.47 Ethane sales $ 10,039

$ 22,123

$ 28,699

$ 65,276 Oil:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 3,071

1,505

6,814

4,629 Sales volume (Mbbl) 512

251

1,136

772 Oil price ($/Bbl) $ 66.75

$ 63.20

$ 59.91

$ 80.12 Oil sales $ 34,166

$ 15,852

$ 68,034

$ 61,815















Total liquids sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 31,228

23,810

77,817

74,743 Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl) 5,205

3,969

12,970

12,458 Total liquids sales $ 139,325

$ 141,764

$ 332,242

$ 505,902















TOTAL













Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives (c) $ 1,192,471

$ 1,661,361

$ 4,073,489

$ 4,841,713 Total sales volume (MMcfe) 522,700

487,666

1,452,344

1,481,458 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.28

$ 3.41

$ 2.80

$ 3.27





(a) Basis represents the difference between the ultimate sales price for natural gas, including the effects of delivered price benefit or deficit associated with the Company's firm transportation agreements, and the NYMEX natural gas price. (b) NGLs, ethane and oil were converted to Mcfe at a rate of six Mcfe per barrel. (c) Also referred to herein as adjusted operating revenues, a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure.

