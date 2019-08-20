EQT Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of EQT Corporation Investors

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against EQT Corporation on behalf of EQT shareholders (NYSE: EQT) alleging that EQT violated the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased EQT stock between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, as well as investors who held shares of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) and received EQT shares as a result of the takeover, and are interested in participating as a lead plaintiff in the action, are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm and learn more about the case at www.tenlaw.com/cases/EQT. Investors may also email the firm to obtain information at shareholder@tenlaw.com or call (617) 531-3917.

The lawsuit alleges that unbeknownst to investors, EQT and its executives misled investors about its acquisition of Rice Energy Inc. EQT's share price has allegedly collapsed as a result of EQT's misstatements and omissions regarding the Rice acquisition.

Investors who purchased EQT securities between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, as well as RICE investors who received EQT shares are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at www.tenlaw.com/cases/EQT. Interested EQT shareholders have until August 26, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Thornton Law Firm is working with Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. in investigating this action.

