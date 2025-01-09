EQT to acquire distributed energy company Scale Microgrids

Transaction marks the EQT Transition Infrastructure strategy's second highly thematic investment over the past month, to be acquired with capital from EQT's balance sheet

Scale Microgrids is a vertically integrated energy company that designs, builds, finances, owns, and operates microgrids and distributed energy assets in North America

, with a vision to power the world with distributed energy. EQT will support Scale Microgrids along its existing growth journey through significant investments in its commercial processes, tech platform and project execution capabilities, enabling the Company to own and operate billions of dollars in distributed generation assets.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Transition Infrastructure ("EQT") has agreed to acquire Scale Microgrids ("Scale" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated developer, acquirer, owner, and operator of microgrids and distributed energy resources for commercial & industrial, EV fleet, data center, municipal, university, hospital, and agricultural customers, developers and communities, from Warburg Pincus and other existing shareholders.

Headquartered in Ridgewood New Jersey, Scale's portfolio consists of roughly 250 MWs of operating and in-construction assets, with another 2.5 GWs of near-term pipeline. Scale deploys a variety of technologies including solar, battery storage, natural gas generators, fuel cell and combined heat and power, and its portfolio represents one of the largest pure-play microgrid portfolios in the United States.

The transaction marks EQT's first North American investment out of its recently launched Transition Infrastructure strategy, which is aimed at scaling businesses that enable the transition to clean energy and a more resource-efficient, circular economy. In December 2024, EQT announced the launch of the strategy and its inaugural investment in ju:niz Energy, a battery energy storage system developer and operator.

Jan Vesely, Partner and Head of EQT Transition Infrastructure, said: "We are thrilled that Scale Microgrids will become EQT Transition Infrastructure's first investment in North America, underscoring our commitment to driving the energy transition globally and supporting a decarbonized and climate-resilient future while addressing the accelerated electricity demand in North America. We see enormous potential to accelerate Scale's growth and establish it as one of the market's leading vertically integrated energy companies."

Ryan Goodman, CEO of Scale Microgrids, said: "Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our company. EQT brings a depth of experience, resources, and capital that will enable us to continue pursuing our vision to power the world with distributed energy. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built, and believe this transaction will enable us to unlock even greater opportunities for the customers, employees, and communities we serve. We're appreciative of our past shareholders, led by Warburg Pincus, for their support in helping us get to where we are today."

Scale addresses several of today's most pressing grid challenges, including rapid load growth from data centers and fleet electrification, power generation capacity constraints, and increased frequency of grid outages. Scale's assets add resiliency to power systems, enable faster access to power relative to extended interconnection wait times, and provide cost savings and predictable power compared to the grid while advancing customers' decarbonization and sustainability objectives.

Ryan Dalton, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, said: "Scale has achieved incredible growth over the past five years, establishing a strong reputation as one of the leading providers of next generation power infrastructure. The Company has successfully grown to nearly 3 GW of operating, in-construction and near-term pipeline assets, closed multiple financings to fund future project development and maintains a strong customer base. We look forward to watching the Company's next phase of growth with EQT, and continuing their mission to provide cleaner, cheaper and more reliable power."

EQT brings a long-term strategic focus, deep experience in investing across the renewables infrastructure sector, and significant resources, and will focus on making strategic investments, including incremental capital, in Scale's commercial processes, software systems, and project execution capabilities to continue to develop the business into a best-in-class, multi-technology energy services leader focused on the highest growth market segments, enabling Scale to own and operate billions of dollars in distributed generation assets.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals.

EQT was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges (legal) and Guggenheim Securities (financial). Scale Microgrids was advised by Latham & Watkins (legal), Nomura Greentech (financial), and Truist Securities (financial).

