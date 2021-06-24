Equable Institute Finds a Majority of Public Workers Aren't Provided an Adequate Path to Retirement Security

Equable Institute Finds a Majority of U.S. Public Workers Aren't Provided an Adequate Path to Retirement Income Security Tweet this

"Public workers are individuals with unique needs, just like everyone else. It is important that their retirement benefits are working well for them, no matter how long they work in public service," said Equable Institute Executive Director Anthony Randazzo. "Retirement plans should prioritize putting their members on a path to adequate retirement income security. For this report, we've defined adequacy as being provided with least 70% of pre-retirement income by age 67. But in reality, what will count as adequate retirement income is going to vary from person to person, and household to household."

While the Retirement Security Report finds that most short- and medium-term workers are not being served well by their retirement plans, the report also dispels entrenched myths surrounding retirement plan types. Specifically, it finds:

When measured against the benchmark of achieving 70% replacement of pre-retirement income, pension, defined contribution (DC), guaranteed return (GR), and hybrid plans can all be designed to serve Full Career Workers well.



Pension plans can work for Short-Term Workers (10 years or less), when there is a high member contribution rate and a high interest rate on those contributions when they are withdrawn from the system and rolled over to another employer.



Some of the best-performing plans are DC plans for Full Career Workers. A key feature of these plans is that they have relatively high contribution rates, such as South Carolina's 14% of total payroll contributions for state, local, and public school workers.



14% of total payroll contributions for state, local, and public school workers. Guaranteed Return and Hybrid Plans that combine elements of guarantees and individual accounts perform worse on average than straightforward pensions and DC plans. They provide trade-offs for members who want to balance risk and agency, so they may still be optimal for certain workers whose risk tolerance is willing to accept slightly lower-valued benefits.

The Retirement Security Report is a living project and Equable Institute will continue to add municipal and legacy plans to its database. To dive deeper into the findings of the Retirement Security Report, visit RetirementSecurity.Report to explore individual plans' scores, download the summary report and access Equable Institute's open-source data.

