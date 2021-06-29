Equable Institute: South Carolina Retirement System, Texas County & District Retirement System, and Tennessee Retirement System Offer Top Retirement Plans for Public Workers

Most public sector retirement plans are only designed to work for those who work a full career in public service. Tweet this

"It is clear after reviewing this wealth of data from the Retirement Security Report that most public sector retirement plans are only designed to work for those who work a full career in public service," said Anthony Randazzo, co-author of the report and Equable Institute Executive Director. "For those who will put in three to four decades of public service in the same state, this should be an encouragement. But this should be disappointing and disconcerting for the majority of public workers — particularly the short-term and medium-term workers who provide up to 20 years of public service. We should expect that state retirement plans are designed so that all workers have a path to retirement income adequacy."

Each retirement plan included in the Retirement Security Report has unique benefits scores for short-term workers, medium-term workers and full career workers based on entry into their plans at the age of 25 and 40. The aggregate scores for each plan reveal the best and worst plans for putting employees on a path to retirement income security.

The Best Statewide Public Retirement Plans for Income Security





Plan Type Benefits Score 1. South Carolina RS DC Plan General DC Plan 98.4% 2. South Carolina RS DC Plan Teachers DC Plan 95.2% T3. Texas CDRS General High Credit GR Plan 93.4% T3. Texas CDRS Police & Fire High Credit GR Plan 93.4% 5. Tennessee TRP Hybrid Plan Hybrid 88.4% 6. Montana PERS DC Plan DC Plan 87.8% 7. Michigan SERS DC Plan DC Plan 84.6% 8. Oregon OPSRP Police & Fire Hybrid 83.9% 9. South Dakota RS Generational Plan Public Safety Hybrid 83.5% 10. Washington LEOFF Plan 2 Pension 81.9%

The Worst Statewide Public Retirement Plans for Income Security





Plan Type Benefits Score 326. Louisiana TRSL Lunch Plan A Pension 37.0% 327. Florida RS Pension Regular Class K-12 Teachers Pension 35.6% 328. Florida RS Pension Regular Class Non-K-12 Pension 35.6% 329. Florida RS Pension Senior Management Class Pension 35.5% 330. Louisiana LASERS Regular Pension 33.7% 331. Louisiana TRSL Teachers Pension 33.1% 332. Louisiana Municipal Police Pension 30.5% 333. Louisiana TRSL Higher-Ed Pension 28.4% 334. Louisiana TRSL Lunch Plan B Pension 27.1% 335. New Jersey State Police RS Tier 2 Pension 21.1%

For the full list of rankings, please visit www.equable.org/retirementplanrankings.

"Any kind of retirement plan can be built to provide a path to adequate retirement security for all members. And conversely any kind of plan design can be poorly developed and inadequately designed," says Equable's vice president for research, and report co-author Dr. Jonathan Moody. "Pension plans are typically designed to provide most of their benefits to those who work more than two decades, so they tend to perform best for full career workers. But even for those with 15, 16, and 17 years of service pension plans can sometimes be inadequate."

Randazzo notes, "In retirement plan debates, it is commonplace to compare the value of one type of retirement plan against another and argue over which offers the most benefits at retirement. But a better way to think about retirement plans is to measure them against a common benchmark for adequate retirement income. Looked at this way, there are good and bad ways to design every kind of retirement plan, whether pension, defined contribution, guaranteed return, or hybrid."

The summary report also includes topline rankings by plan type and worker tenure, as well as analysis based on profession. To dive deeper into the findings of the Retirement Security Report, visit www.RetirementSecurity.Report to explore individual plans' scores, download the summary report and access Equable Institute's open-source data.









