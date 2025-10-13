Equable Shares Completes Tax-Free Conversion of EQHEX Mutual Fund into the Equable Shares Hedged Equity ETF trading as HEDG on the NYSE Arca

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equable Shares, an asset management firm focused on hedged equity solutions, today announced the successful tax-free conversion of the hedged equity mutual fund, EQHEX, into the Equable Shares Hedged Equity ETF. The newly converted fund begins trading on 10/13/2025 on NYSE Arca under the ticker HEDG.

Each shareholder automatically received shares of HEDG in a tax-free exchange, maintaining the same investment exposure, strategy, and management team. The ETF retains the historical performance track record of the mutual fund. The ETF continues to be actively managed by the same Equable Shares investment team, with no changes to its investment objective, strategy, or risk management framework.

Strategy Overview

HEDG seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility through a systematic options overlay on large-cap U.S. equities. The fund primarily holds S&P 500 exposure through the purchase of ETFs, while implementing a disciplined program of covered call writing and put spread hedging to generate income and manage downside risk.

Key Details

Ticker: HEDG

HEDG Exchange: NYSE Arca

NYSE Arca Listing Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Advisor: Teramo Advisors LLC

About Equable Shares

Equable Shares, led by CEO Ron Santella, is an asset manager based in Naples, Florida. Mr. Santella founded Equable Shares and serves as CEO and CIO. He has a successful history of managing relative value strategies across many environments. The firm combines disciplined equity exposure with options-based risk management to help investors pursue consistent, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

For more information, visit www.equableshares.comor email [email protected] .

This strategy has assumed its Predecessor Mutual Fund's historical performance, and the performance shown prior to October 2025 is for the Predecessor Mutual Fund, which had structural,regulatory, expense, and fee differences that may result in performance differences over time.

Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses are .92% and include a 0.04% Acquired Fund Fees & Expenses

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 239-325-8500. Read it carefully before investing.

ETF investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The use of derivatives involves the risk that their value may not move as expected relative to the value of the relevant underlying assets, rates, or indices. It is possible in certain situation that the use of derivatives (such as options) may have the effect of increasing the volatility of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund invests in derivatives for hedging and nonhedging purposes. The writer of an option is subject to the risk of loss resulting from the difference between the premium received for the option and the price of the security or other instrument underlying the option that the writer must purchase or deliver upon exercise of the option. Writing covered calls may limit the Fund's ability to participate in price increases of the underlying securities. The premiums received from the options may not be sufficient to offset any losses sustained from the volatility of the underlying stocks overtime. In addition, the Fund's ability to sell the underlying securities will be limited while the option is in effect. The Fund may also buy put options or put spreads in an attempt to protect the Fund from a significant market decline. A put option gives the purchaser of the option, upon payment of a premium, the right to sell, and the writer the obligation to buy, the underlying security or index at the exercise price. Buying a put spread entails the purchase of a put option with a relatively higher strike price while writing (selling) a put option with a relatively lower strike price.The Fund is non-diversified, which means that the fund may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers. Investing in a non-diversified mutual fund involves greater risk than investing in a diversified fund because a loss resulting from the decline in the value of one security may represent a greater portion of the total assets of a non-diversified fund. Equable Shares Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

