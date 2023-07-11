Equabli, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Funding Round

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equabli, Inc., a leading financial technology company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its recent round of financing. The funding round secured $3.35M of additional capital and was led by Social Leverage. Additional commitments were received by BankTech Ventures and Cross River Digital Ventures.

The funding will be instrumental in propelling Equabli toward its strategic objectives, including talent acquisition, market expansion, and enhancing Equabli's innovative debt recovery products and services, enabling it to continue to deliver exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

"We're thrilled to partner with Equabli as they innovate in important areas of the credit lifecycle. The team's knowledge about collections and recovery is world-class, and they're applying it to a new technology and services stack that our banks can utilize and significantly upgrade their capabilities. This is exactly the kind of strategic company we look for at BankTech Ventures," said Carey Ransom, Managing Director.

"The Equabli team is transforming the way we think about the credit cycle, specifically debt management, an area ripe for innovation," said Hillel Olivestone, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy at Cross River. "Cross River Digital Ventures is excited to support industry pioneers and be a part of Equabli's next stage of growth."

"We are excited to have successfully concluded this round of funding," said Cody Owens, Equabli's CEO. "This investment represents a significant milestone for our company and reaffirms the confidence that our clients and investors have in our team and the solutions we are bringing to the Financial Services industry. We are grateful for the continued support of Social Leverage, and the opportunity to unlock strategic value with BankTech Ventures and Cross River Digital Ventures."

Equabli is dedicated to modernizing and optimizing debt recovery for lenders and their borrowers. Equabli's comprehensive and intelligent Recovery as a Service platform provides clients with an expertly curated value chain of technology, analytics, and integrated recovery providers, all overseen by Equabli's team with >150 years of domain-rich experience. No more piecemealed solutions and suboptimal results, Equabli is the one-stop solution for optimized, comprehensive, and compliant lifecycle recoveries. Learn more today at www.equabli.com.

