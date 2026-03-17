CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS has officially approved EQUAL FLEXX as part of its 2026 Tire Solutions Program, following a comprehensive two-year field evaluation across multiple commercial tire dealers nationwide.

The evaluation included more than 10,000 tire and wheel assemblies – including 19.5" package car tires and 22.5" Class 8 tractor tires – tested under real-world operating conditions. Results demonstrated consistent performance and reliability across applications.

EQUAL FLEXX APPROVED BY UPS FOLLOWING TWO-YEAR EVALUATION

Throughout the evaluation, performance data confirmed that FLEXX functioned as designed, delivering superior results compared to mechanical spin balancing with wheel weights. In a few isolated cases where vibration was identified, further inspection revealed pre-existing mechanical conditions such as bent wheels, out-of-round tires, or loose components, reinforcing FLEXX's ability to surface underlying issues that might otherwise go undetected.

"This two-year evaluation demonstrates the value of rigorous testing and collaboration," says Robert Fogal, IMI President & CEO. "UPS's approval of FLEXX not only validates the product's performance but also highlights its ability to support a smoother ride and identify mechanical issues that impact long-term fleet performance."

Bill Kruger, UPS Vice President of Global Automotive Fleet Maintenance & Engineering, authorized the 2026 Tire Solutions Program. The program supports UPS's ongoing commitment to safe, comfortable, and reliable vehicles for its drivers, while ensuring consistent fleet tire performance.

As the Transport Topics' #1 for-hire fleet in 2025, UPS's approval of FLEXX reinforces strong credibility for dealers and fleet partners nationwide.

For more information about FLEXX and IMI's innovative tire solutions, visit www.imiproducts.com.

SOURCE IMI