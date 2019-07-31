Equal Justice Works Names New Board Members

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Justice Works, the nation's largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law, recently announced the election of Jonathan Chiel and Juliette Pryor to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan and Juliette to the Board," said David Stern, executive director at Equal Justice Works. "Both of these highly regarded leaders share our commitment to equal access to justice, and we're excited for the passion, unique perspectives, and wealth of experience that they will bring to advance our mission to mobilize passionate public service leaders."

Jonathan Chiel is the executive vice president and general counsel for Fidelity Investments. He received his A.B. from Brown University and his J.D. from Harvard Law School and is a past member of the Equal Justice Works Annual Dinner Steering Committee.

Juliette Pryor is the senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for Cox Enterprises, where she is responsible for overseeing the company's legal functions and serving as a strategic advisor to the company's Board of Directors and executive team. Bringing more than 25 years of public and private corporate legal experience to her role, Juliette previously served as the executive vice president, general counsel, and chief compliance officer of US Foods, Inc. Juliette received her B.A. from Fisk University, M.S. from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. She currently serves as a member of the Equal Justice Works Annual Dinner Steering Committee.

For more information on the Equal Justice Works Board of Directors, visit our website.

About Equal Justice Works

Equal Justice Works is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for lawyers to transform their passion for public service into a lifelong commitment to equal justice. As the nation's largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law, Equal Justice Works brings together an extensive network of law students, lawyers, nonprofit legal aid organizations, and supporters to promote public service and inspire a lifelong commitment to equal justice. Visit www.equaljusticeworks.org for more information.

Contact

Heena Patel

Communications Manager

Email: hpatel@equaljusticeworks.org

Phone: 202.466.3686

SOURCE Equal Justice Works

Related Links

http://www.equaljusticeworks.org

