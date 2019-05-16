Equal Justice Works Partners with DisasterLegalAid.org on New Resources

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Justice Works, the nation's largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law, announced today that it has partnered with the National Disaster Legal Aid Resource Center, also known as DisasterLegalAid.org, to distribute a series of training videos for advocates who are providing legal assistance to disaster-affected communities.

"When disasters strike, recovery efforts often overlook the need for legal aid, and the results are devastating for the communities most in need of assistance," says David Stern, executive director at Equal Justice Works. "We are excited to team up with DisasterLegalAid.org to bring additional resources to help the legal services community support the disaster-related needs of individuals and families across our country."

Equal Justice Works worked with disaster legal aid experts to develop nine training videos on issues that emerge following a disaster. The videos serve as resources for legal aid professionals on how to help clients navigate Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) benefits, file homeowners' insurance claims, and apply for housing recovery grant programs among other disaster-related legal matters. Filming for these videos occurred during a training for the Equal Justice Works Disaster Recovery Legal Corps, a program that places lawyers at legal services organizations to assist disaster-affected communities in Texas and Florida.

The training videos are available on DisasterLegalAid.org, to guide and inform disaster legal aid professionals in assisting communities with the recovery process. Legal aid and pro bono attorneys who want to access additional specialized disaster advocacy resources can join DisasterLegalAid.org's newest feature, the National Disaster Legal Aid Advocacy Center, a growing community of advocates working on disaster response and recovery.

"Following a disaster, legal aid professionals are often met with requests from individuals on how to obtain disaster relief funds and legal questions or matters that impact their recovery," says Jeanne Ortiz-Ortiz, Disaster Response Legal Fellow at Pro Bono Net, a national site partner for DisasterLegalAid.org. "The training videos created by Equal Justice Works are fantastic resources for how the broader legal services community can best meet the needs of communities affected by a natural disaster."

Click here for more information on these disaster recovery training videos.

About Equal Justice Works

Equal Justice Works is the nation's largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law. We bring together an extensive network of law students, lawyers, legal services organizations, and supporters to promote a lifelong commitment to public service and equal justice. Following their Fellowships, more than 85 percent of our Fellows remain in public service positions, continuing to pursue equal justice for underserved communities across the country.

Visit www.equaljusticeworks.org for more information.

About the National Disaster Legal Aid Resource Center

The National Disaster Legal Aid Resource Center (DisasterLegalAid.org) is a national online clearinghouse that provides free legal rights information for people affected by natural disasters. It also supports the work of public interest attorneys working on disaster relief by connecting them to specialized advocacy resources, volunteer and networking opportunities, and disaster legal aid trainings. The project is a joint effort of Lone Star Legal Aid, Pro Bono Net, the American Bar Association, the Legal Services Corporation, and the National Legal Aid & Defender Association.

Contact

Heena Patel

Communications Manager

Email: hpatel@equaljusticeworks.org

Phone: 202.466.3686

www.equaljusticeworks.org

SOURCE Equal Justice Works

Related Links

http://www.equaljusticeworks.org

