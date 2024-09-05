Equal Opportunity Schools CEO Eddie Lincoln Departs, Leaving Org Well-Positioned to Advance Mission of Unlocking Student Potential Nationwide

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS), a provider of solutions to help districts and schools increase student access to advanced courses and expand college and career readiness, announces today the departure of CEO Eddie Lincoln.

Lincoln leaves the organization well positioned to continue its mission of helping public school administrators and school leaders to unlock student potential and improve student outcomes.

"In his time as CEO, Eddie has helped EOS to revamp its technology platform, expand its philanthropic partnerships and, via 350 new school partnerships, enroll almost 40,000 new students nationally into advanced courses," says Vice Chair Dr. Edward Lee Vargas. "We thank Eddie for his dedication, and his work to build a talented organization and leadership bench that will ensure a smooth transition and continued velocity in pursuit of the EOS mission."

Eric Weaver, who currently serves as the Board Chair at EOS, will assume the role of interim CEO following Eddie's departure, leading the organization while it conducts a national search for a new CEO. Eric has served on the EOS Board of Directors since July 2020 and has more than 2 decades of executive leadership experience including a variety of sectors of for-profit advanced technology companies, government, and several leading nonprofits.

"Eric has been an integral part of EOS for more than four years, bringing deep institutional knowledge and familiarity with the organization's work and mission," Vargas continues. "Combined with his extensive professional experience, he is particularly well-suited to lead EOS during this transitional period. We look forward to continuing our impactful work under Eric's guidance and appreciate the ongoing support of our community of partners, donors and extended stakeholders."

About Equal Opportunity Schools:

Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that students of all backgrounds have equitable access to advanced academic opportunities. By partnering with schools and districts across the United States, EOS works to identify and support underrepresented students who have the potential to succeed in challenging coursework, fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity within educational communities. Learn more at www.eoschools.org.

