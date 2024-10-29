Equal Opportunity Schools Launches Middle School Program to Expand Access to Advanced Courses for Underrepresented Students

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS), a national nonprofit that helps district and education leaders increase access to advanced courses and expand college and career readiness, announces the launch of its new Middle School Program.

Having kicked off in seven pilot schools across four states earlier this fall, the program is scheduled to expand throughout this school year before becoming generally available to interested schools in the 2025-26 school year.

The program will extend EOS' traditional work with national public high schools to middle schools, bringing more awareness of advanced pathways for students and staff while putting students on a path to improved high school, and post-secondary outcomes.

"87% of middle school students report a desire for more college and career conversations, but only 25% of middle school counselors report connecting with students on career-focused pathways," said Jessica Paulson, VP of Strategy at EOS. "Middle school is a crucial window of opportunity to improve access disparities before additional barriers emerge, so we're excited to respond to partner requests by strategically expanding our program to Middle School."

Research shows that exposure to academic rigor in middle school overall prepares students for high school curriculum and beyond. Additionally, it supports the critical impact of early exposure to advanced math and science courses such as Algebra 1 on students' long-term educational outcomes.

Students who engage in such coursework before ninth grade are significantly more likely to pursue higher education and careers in fields like science and engineering. Despite this potential, only 24% of students overall enroll in these courses in middle school, with Black and Latino students disproportionately underrepresented.

"Through our new middle school pilot program with Equal Opportunity Schools, Everett Public Schools is dedicated to empowering students to reach their highest potential by increasing access to challenging coursework," said Dr. Jeanne Willard, Executive Director, College & Career Readiness at Everett School District. "By fostering supportive connections with trusted adults and focusing on each student's unique educational and postsecondary aspirations, we're building a foundation for lifelong success and upholding our commitment to high-quality learning for each student."

Phase one of the program is currently active in seven middle schools across districts in Everett, Washington; Anchorage, Alaska; Kentwood, Michigan; and Round Rock, Texas. Through targeted initiatives and tools such as EOS' proprietary Student Insight Card, student-level profiles that provide key insights into student interest, motivation, learning mindsets, barriers, and more, EOS aims to foster a supportive environment where students can enter into a pipeline of advanced-learning success from as early as 10 or 11 years old.

The Middle School Program integrates other EOS proprietary tools, data and hands-on expertise, including student and staff surveys, pathways reports, and outreach resources, to guide schools in expanding access to advanced coursework. As part of the continued program rollout, EOS will also provide dedicated Partnership Directors to coach school leaders, ensuring effective implementation and continuous improvement.

Looking ahead, EOS plans to expand the program to at least 50 middle schools by the end of the 2024-2025 academic year, leveraging insights from the initial pilot rollout to refine and scale their impact nationwide. EOS' Middle School Program builds onto the success EOS has had in helping close the advanced coursework gap in high schools across the country over the past ten years.

For more information on how to participate or support EOS's efforts, please contact [email protected] or visit Equal Opportunity Schools' website.

About Equal Opportunity Schools

Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) is dedicated to ensuring that students of all backgrounds have equal access to the most academically intense high school programs. By working with school districts across the country, EOS identifies and enrolls students who are ready for advanced coursework, thereby closing the opportunity gap and preparing students for success in college and beyond.

