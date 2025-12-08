Equal Rights Center Reaches Agreement to Ensure Fair Treatment for Renters with Housing Vouchers, Past Evictions, Criminal Records at Four D.C. Properties

Housing provider commits to meaningful tenant screening policy reforms and fair housing training at several District apartment buildings.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Equal Rights Center (ERC) today announced that it has reached a Cooperation Agreement, linked here, with property management company Vesta Corporation (Vesta) to resolve the ERC's allegations that the company discriminated against applicants with housing vouchers, past evictions, and criminal records. The settlement seeks to ensure equal opportunity for all prospective tenants at four Vesta properties located in Southeast D.C.: 800 Southern Avenue Apartment Homes, Maplewood Apartments, The Village at Chesapeake, and Highland Terrace Apartments.

As part of the settlement, Vesta agrees not to deny applicants on illegal bases, including having criminal records more than 7 years old and evictions more than 3 years old, as well as using housing subsidies such as Housing Choice Vouchers to pay rent.

In addition, Vesta has agreed to implement a number of measures to ensure a fair and equitable tenant screening process, including:

Updates to property websites to notify prospective tenants of their income, credit, eviction, and criminal history screening policies, affirmatively noting prospective tenants that their applications will not be denied based on their voucher, sealed eviction records, evictions filed 3 or more years ago, and/or criminal history more than 7 years old;

Implementation of a criminal history screening policy that includes a conditional offer for housing prior to any criminal record screening of the applicant;

Attendance by Vesta leasing agents and property management staff of fair housing training provided by the ERC;

Affirmation and distribution of a non-discrimination policy; and,

Designating a Housing Choice Voucher liaison who has had training about the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The liaison will be available to answer housing inquiries from voucher holders.

"Overly broad screening criteria related to evictions and criminal records can drive racial discrimination and segregation in our communities," comments Kate Scott, Equal Rights Center Executive Director. "That's why the ERC is so committed to working with housing providers to ensure their policies are fair and aligned with the law. We are proud that, through this agreement, Vesta is taking action to level the playing field for renters with housing vouchers, past evictions, and criminal records."

ERC's lawsuit alleges in 2023, the ERC discovered that the website and rental application for a Vesta property in Southeast D.C. stated that its tenant eligibility criteria included, "No previous evictions for lease violations" and "No criminal record." A subsequent investigation revealed similar, potential concerns at three more Vesta properties in the District. D.C. law prohibits housing providers from considering a prospective tenant's eviction record if it is sealed or if it is over three years old. D.C. law also prohibits housing providers from considering criminal convictions that are more than seven years old.

ERC's investigation also revealed potential concerns regarding Vesta's handling of applicants with housing vouchers. ERC's lawsuit alleged that Vesta required vouchers to cover the entirety of the monthly rent, required vouchers to not expire during the lease term, and considered voucher holders' credit and rental histories from before they received their vouchers, in violation of D.C. law.

ERC Executive Director Kate Scott added, "D.C. has some of the strongest protections in the nation for low-income renters, and those protections are key for reversing historical patterns of segregation and inequality. The actions Vesta is taking to ensure compliance with these important regulations should serve as an example for other housing providers across the District."

ABOUT THE EQUAL RIGHTS CENTER: The ERC is a civil rights organization that identifies and seeks to eliminate unlawful and unfair discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations in its home community of Greater Washington D.C. and nationwide. The ERC's core strategy for identifying unlawful and unfair discrimination is civil rights testing. When the ERC identifies discrimination, it seeks to eliminate it through the use of testing data to educate the public and business community, support policy advocacy, conduct compliance testing and training, and, if necessary, take enforcement action. For more information, please visit www.equalrightscenter.org.

