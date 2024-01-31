Equality Champions Team Up to Advocate for Gender Parity in the Olympic Games with Elite-Athlete Fundraising Dinner at Edwins Too in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven to the Yeah and Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute have joined forces to further gender parity in the Olympic Games. In celebration of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, the two organizations will be hosting a fundraising dinner at Edwins Too in Cleveland on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. The event will feature two-time Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor, 2023 Pan American Games bronze medalist Jordan Gray, Jamaican CAC silver medalist Erica Belvit, French Decathlete Adeline Audigier, and additional Olympic hopefuls. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for equity advancement in sports.

Continue Reading
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor advocates for the women's decathlon and for global women to be afforded the opportunity to be crowned the world's greatest athlete alongside the men. He is training for Paris 2024.
Jordan Gray, 2023 Pan American Games bronze medalist for Team USA and sponsored by Heaven to the Yeah, holds world and American records in the women's decathlon.
Heaven to the Yeah, a nonprofit organization that provides resources for athletes in underrepresented sports, invites guests to join them in Cleveland for an evening of delicious food, inspiring conversations, and a chance to support a noble cause.

"We are thrilled to partner with Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute to raise awareness for gender parity in the Olympic Games. It is time for women to have the opportunity to compete in the event that earns the title of world's greatest athlete," said the Board Members of Heaven to the Yeah.

Edwins is a restaurant renowned for their delicious French cuisine, and their incredible commitment to providing culinary training and job opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals. Edwins' founder and celebrated chef, Brandon Chrostowski, is a 2023 James Beard award finalist and a recipient of the 2023 Jim Brown Changemaker award. In 2022, Edwins was named as one of "52 places for a changed world" by the New York Times. Edwins was also the subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary Knife Skills by Academy Award Winning director, Thomas Lennon.

The event will feature a four-course meal and wine pairings prepared by Brandon and the students of Edwin's Restaurant & Leadership Institute. Guests will also be among the first to sip on Heaven to the Yeah's "Women's Decathlon Limited Edition" Bordeaux wine.

Join us for this opportunity to be a part of Olympic history and support the athletes in their pursuit of transformative inclusion with excellence!

TICKETS: Available online through Eventbrite. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for those looking to experience an exclusive meet-and-greet along with passed drinks and hors d'oeuvres prior to dinner. A portion of the ticket cost is tax-deductible and event proceeds help to support funding for decathlon events.

DONATIONS: Unable to attend the event? Help us make history with a 100% tax-deductible donation here: https://www.heaventotheyeah.org/donate

Road to Paris 2024 & Beyond is made possible with the generous support of the following sponsors: Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, Heaven to the Yeah, Eaton Corporation, and Edwins Too.

EDWINS LEADERSHIP & RESTAURANT INSTITUTE         

EDWINS TOO

13101 Shaker Square                                                               

13220 Shaker Square

Cleveland, OH 44120                                                                 

Cleveland, OH 44120

www.edwinsrestaurant.org                                                         

www.edwinstoo.org

