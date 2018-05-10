Equality Health Adds Healthcare Icons to Strategic Advisory Board with Addition of Jacque Sokolov, M.D., and Jean-Pierre Millon

"Jacque and J.P. are icons in the healthcare industry and share a common passion for the mission of Equality Health. Their strategic insight will help guide our innovative platform that fundamentally reshapes the way managed care organizations assess, engage, and optimize healthcare for their most vulnerable populations," says Hugh Lytle, founder and CEO of Equality Health.

Jacque J. Sokolov, M.D. is chairman and chief executive officer of SSB Solutions, Inc., a diversified healthcare management, development and financial services company. Following his formal training as an academic cardiologist, Dr. Sokolov has had the opportunity to serve as board director, corporate officer and advisor in multiple healthcare sectors. He currently serves on numerous boards, including as chairman at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Millon brings a wealth of healthcare and business experience to Equality Health. Currently, he is a director at CVS Health, Inc., and co-founder of BLS LLC, a consulting and investing entity based in Indianapolis. Previously, he was president and chief executive officer of PCS Health Systems and an executive with Eli Lilly and Company, PCS' former parent company.

Lytle adds, "I'm thrilled to partner with Jacque and J.P. and the rest of the board members to shape the next phase of growth as we scale our sociocultural care model throughout the Southwestern United States."

Current members of the Equality Health Strategic Advisory Board include Tony M. Astorga, chairman, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation and retired senior vice president & chief financial officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; L. Ben Lytle, retired founder, chairman and CEO of Anthem, Inc., one of the nation's largest health plans; Ben Leedle, former CEO of Healthways, Inc.; Steve Matteucci, a senior advisor at BMO Private Bank; Frank M. Placenti, chair, Corporate Finance and Governance Practice at Squire Patton Boggs, LLP; and Jeffrey A. Weiss, Ph.D., founder and managing director of CCI, Inc.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based integrated, holistic health delivery system focused on improving care delivery for underserved populations with culturally-sensitive programs that improve access, quality and patient trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook and @EqualityHealth on Twitter.

