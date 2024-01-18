Equality Health Appoints Christian León as New Arizona Market President

Operations Leader from Leading Primary Care and Pediatric Clinic Joins Equality Health Executive Team

to Lead Continued Growth for Pioneer State Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a national leader in value-based care, today announced the appointment of Christian León to the role of Arizona Market President. León succeeds Lisa Stevens Anderson, who has transitioned to the new role of Regional President for New Markets to oversee the rapidly unfolding state expansion plans for the company.

National Value-Based Care (VBC) leader, Equality Health, today announced the appointment of Christian León to the role of Arizona Market President. As a seasoned executive in healthcare operations and VBC, León will leverage his expertise and lead the team to create strategic partnerships with health plans, independent primary care practices and local communities to expand Equality Health’s network and its Medicaid-first whole-patient quality care model across the state.

As a seasoned executive in healthcare operations and value-based care (VBC), León will leverage his expertise and lead the team to create strategic partnerships with health plans, independent primary care practices (PCPs) and local communities to expand Equality Health's network and its Medicaid-first whole-patient quality care model across the state.

"We're thrilled to have Christian rejoin Equality Health and to leverage his outstanding knowledge and experience to continue to close care gaps in Arizona – the first state to embrace our model," said Hugh Lytle, CEO and founder, Equality Health.

Equality Health equips participating independent PCPs with its proven value-based care platform -- including tools, technology, and an activity-based financial model necessary to deliver enhanced services to individuals covered by Medicaid and address health inequities, especially in underserved communities. Equality Health's care model also augments care enablement with direct, community-based clinical services that extend the reach of PCPs into the places where the most clinically complex members live.

"I've witnessed first-hand how difficult it can be to provide care to individuals, children, and families in Arizona, especially during the transition to VBC," said León. "I look forward to helping providers and payers continue to pave the path forward in VBC to drive a patient-centered approach in healthcare, where quality takes priority over quantity."

León comes to Equality health most recently from Feliz Care Centers and Happy Kids Pediatrics, a multi-clinic practice with locations across the Phoenix metro, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. He previously had been with Equality Health in leadership roles for care and network operations and advanced primary care.

A long-time leader in Arizona business, León previously held executive roles at Univision and Entravision Communications, where he first gained insight into the unique demographics of the Arizona market. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from Grand Canyon University and is part of the executive class of 2024 at Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Arizona-based independent PCPs interested in learning more about how they can help address healthcare inequities, as well as the benefits of joining the Equality Health Network can visit this website. Health plans interested in more details about Equality Health's comprehensive value-based care model can learn more at the health plan resource page .

Lisa Stevens Anderson, the former Arizona market president, will work closely with Christian during the transition and throughout their tenures.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 700,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee and now both Louisiana and Virginia. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources.

For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mardi Larson, Amendola Communications for Equality Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Equality Health