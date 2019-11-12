Equality Health's Chief Medical Officer to Speak at Southwest Health IT Summit

PHOENIX and HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health®, the Phoenix-based technology-enabled whole-health delivery system, announced today that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Stephan, is a featured speaker at this week's Southwest Health IT Summit in Houston, Texas, Nov. 14--15.

Stephan was tapped by the conference organizer and healthcare trade publication, Healthcare Innovation, to present to the Houston provider community a model for care coordination that is scalable, highly personalized and "activates" both providers and patients.

Stephan's presentation "How do we impact health outcomes among hard-to-engage populations?" will enlighten conference attendees on how to move the needle on extreme disparities in health outcomes experienced across the country, including in Houston.

In some of Houston's lowest income neighborhoods, rates for infant mortality, diabetes and other conditions are significantly higher than in neighborhoods just a few miles away.

Equality Health has faced similar challenges head on in Maricopa County, Arizona, where the low income and largely Latino residents of south Phoenix have a life expectancy of 71 years—a full 14 years less than the 85 years of life expectancy enjoyed by residents of affluent north Scottsdale.

To address these and other health inequities, Stephan will explain how Equality Health is modernizing conventional care management with tech-enabled, highly personalized care coordination. The chief components of this approach include:

Provider Activation-- Enabling providers with integrated physical, behavioral and social determinants data they've never had before via a unified/shared platform

Enabling providers with integrated physical, behavioral and social determinants data they've never had before via a unified/shared platform Member Activation— Bidirectional, personalized member outreach that informs the member's own risk assessment and care pathways

Bidirectional, personalized member outreach that informs the member's own risk assessment and care pathways Platform Services—Training and provider support on technology use, practice workflow redesign and aligning incentives

"Dr. Stephan's session will give attendees at the Southwest Health IT Summit intriguing insights into the most effective ways technology is being applied in healthcare. The work he and Equality Health are doing to close the gaps in care for complex patient populations is truly groundbreaking—yet as his presentation will demonstrate, can be replicated in any community," said Hugh Lytle, founder and CEO of Equality Health.

Lytle added, "Dr. Stephan is an exceptional physician leader who is one of the foremost experts in care coordination today. We're very excited to share his firsthand insights with the Houston healthcare community."

In addition to his presentation, Stephan will also join a panel discussion on value-based care, titled "Navigating the Cultural, Strategic and Technological Shifts to Succeed with Varying Payment Models," moderated by Mark Hagland, Editor-in-Chief of Healthcare Innovation.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based whole-health delivery system focused on improving care delivery for diverse populations with culturally sensitive programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Tomás León

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy

Equality Health

tleon@equalityhealth.com

Stephanie Janard

Senior Account Director

Amendola Communications

sjanard@acmarketingpr.com or 828.962.2054

SOURCE Equality Health, LLC

Related Links

http://www.equalityhealth.com

