Equality Now Welcomes Biden's Declaration that the Equal Rights Amendment is Law of the Land

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Biden officially announced that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) has become the 28th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.

This milestone comes after 102 years of collective advocacy, and Equality Now proudly honors the dedication and determination of all who've campaigned to make the ERA a reality. Their decades of commitment have led to this historic moment where every woman and girl in the U.S. can finally say, "I stand equal in the eyes of the Constitution."

President Biden's White House statement reads, "It is long past time to recognize the will of the American people. In keeping with my oath and duty to the Constitution and country, I affirm what I believe and what three-fourths of the states have ratified: the 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex."

Equal rights under the law, irrespective of sex

The ERA, first proposed in 1923, guarantees equal rights under the law, irrespective of sex.

"Enshrining the ERA in the U.S. Constitution will give all women and girls constitutional protection against sex discrimination and a clear path to justice for those whose rights have been violated. Equality Now commends this pivotal achievement, which affirms the U.S.'s commitment to its obligations under international law," says S. Mona Sinha, Equality Now's Global Executive Director.

"This action will lay robust foundations for addressing systemic injustices in the country, including sexual violence, workplace discrimination, lack of family leave, and barriers to equal representation."

Protection against discrimination on the basis of sex

Equality in the U.S. Constitution will provide the required foundation for lawyers, judges, and advocates to challenge sex inequality at the highest level and shield the legal rights of all genders.

Laws that discriminate on the basis of sex will face the highest form of judicial scrutiny, enabling plaintiffs to better challenge such discrimination through the courts. Constitutional experts also anticipate the ERA will empower advocates and lawmakers to push for stronger legislation against human rights abuses such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.

The ERA will make it more difficult for legislative bodies or courts to weaken or overturn established laws, such as those guaranteeing sexual and reproductive health and rights, and will provide a bridge between federal and state legislation linked to women's rights.

Over the past century, women's rights organizations have tirelessly advocated for the ERA's ratification. On January 16, 2025, activists projected a message onto the National Archives building, urging the Biden administration to enshrine the ERA into the Constitution.

Aligning U.S. law with international human rights standards

Today's White House declaration signifies a pivotal moment in aligning U.S. law with international human rights standards. By recognizing the ERA, the United States takes a significant step toward fulfilling its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which mandates the elimination of sex-based discrimination.

President Biden's statement provides hope that the U.S. will no longer remain a global outlier by finally joining the 85% of United Nations member states that already guarantee equality in their constitutions.

While legal challenges to the ERA's official publication are anticipated, given the incoming administration, and although life for women and girls is unlikely to change overnight, President Biden's declaration remains a significant landmark victory. It underscores a renewed commitment to gender equality in the U.S., setting the stage for continued efforts to ensure the principles enshrined in the ERA are fully realized and upheld.

Equality Now will continue to work with lawmakers, legal professionals, and advocates to bring the ERA to life and ensure it is a catalyst for meaningful, lasting change.

About: Equality Now is an international human rights organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of all women and girls worldwide. We combine grassroots activism with legal advocacy at the international, regional, and national levels to achieve systemic change and collaborate with local partners to ensure governments enact and enforce laws and policies that uphold women's and girls' rights.

