EqualizeRCM Champions Rural Healthcare Through Its CAH Forum Series

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when rural healthcare providers face mounting financial and operational pressures, EqualizeRCM is proud to reaffirm its dedication to helping Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) and Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) not just survive—but thrive. Through its quarterly CAH Forum, EqualizeRCM creates a high-impact gathering of healthcare finance leaders, offering practical, results-driven insights tailored to the unique challenges of rural care.

"It has been exciting to moderate the CAH Forum for the past five years, and deliver fresh education to rural hospital executives," said Chris Ekrem, FACHE, VP at EqualizeRCM, CAH Forum moderator, and former CAH CEO.

"The CAH forum has been one of the groups I try hardest NOT to miss. I have been involved since it started and find the content to always be thought-provoking and educational. I highly recommend it!" said David Usher, RHCFOC - Chief Financial Officer.

"At the CAH Forum, our mission is simple yet vital: equip rural healthcare leaders with the tools, knowledge, and peer collaboration needed to improve financial performance and stability," said Chad Feldman, EVP at EqualizeRCM "By curating targeted forums for CAH and RHC stakeholders, we bring together thought leadership and operational expertise in a way that drives measurable change."

Upcoming Session: "Unlocking the Financial Power of the Cost Report, Including the RHC Designation"

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM EST, the next CAH Forum will feature Caren Puvalowski, of Rubin Brown, a leading voice in rural healthcare consulting. Attendees will benefit from her proven strategies and expertise as she guides participants through how to leverage reimbursement mechanisms and Cost Reports to enhance organizational performance.

Key take-aways include:

Applying five proven methods to optimize financial health for CAHs and RHCs.

Using the Cost Report as a strategic tool to improve operational performance.

Understanding the latest changes to RHC reimbursement protocols.

To join this timely session, register via Zoom: ht t ps://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/TopmCoRWS7GuZyhoas8 Q _w #/registration

