EqualizeRCM Invests in TrilogyRCS, a Hospital RCM Company

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EqualizeRCM, a leader in helping healthcare providers maximize performance through its suite of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions, is pleased to announce it has invested in TrilogyRCS, a leader in consulting and management services for community-based healthcare providers' revenue cycle systems.

TrilogyRCS has a team of experienced revenue cycle professionals that improve and optimize every aspect of the revenue cycle, from scheduling and registration to final claims resolution. The scope of Trilogy's revenue cycle engagements is tailored to fit the needs of each client and maximize their opportunities. Chad Feldman, CEO of TrilogyRCS says, "We are thrilled to have EqualizeRCM as investors but more importantly as partners in our company and look forward to providing even better service to our clients and expanding our reach in the US."

According to Michael A. Hill, President of EqualizeRCM, "EqualizeRCM aspires to be the leading provider of RCM services to Critical Access and rural PPS hospitals. It's rare to find a business, a leadership team, and a CEO like Trilogy's Chad Feldman that perfectly match our aspirations. Overnight, we have significantly increased our combined ability to serve rural healthcare providers across the United States."

EqualizeRCM provides RCM services to CAHs, FQHCs, RHCs, physicians, labs, and other healthcare providers across the United States. EqualizeRCM and TrilogyRCS both deliver hospital solutions tailored to the unique needs of CAHs–providing critical healthcare services to rural communities. Together, the two firms will serve CAHs and rural PPS hospitals in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and North Dakota, among others, with the ability to serve clients nationwide.

According to Nagi Rao, Executive Chairman of EqualizeRCM, "We are excited to add TrilogyRCS, Chad and his team. Our strategy of growing organically while selectively investing in companies to expand our geographic reach and client capabilities is proving a success."

EqualizeRCM helps healthcare providers maximize their reimbursements in an increasingly challenging environment. For 15 years, EqualizeRCM has devoted itself to delivering excellent client service–one healthcare provider at a time–by helping to solve its clients' most pressing needs.

TrilogyRCS provides a suite of RCM services that include credentialing, medical coding, CDM, billing, and denials management to Critical Access Hospitals and their associated clinics.

"Nobody is more relentless than TrilogyRCS at trying to collect every dollar possible for their clients."

-David Jackson, Former Chief Financial Officer, Magee General Hospital

