EqualWeb Partners With CDK Global for Dealership Website Accessibility

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EqualWeb has partnered with CDK to provide its dealer's websites equal access and equal opportunities for people with disabilities. As a development company that specializes in accessibility and advanced internet applications, and with more than two decades of experience, EqualWeb has made it their mission to make the digital world accessible and barrier free for everyone.

EqualWeb's solution is a cutting-edge AI widget with human custom manual adjustments that provides an accessibility solution, at the highest level, to all websites and platforms. As of now all of CDK's website customers are able to join this important mission of making the web accessible to all.

EqualWeb will keep dealer websites ADA compliant within the CDK platform for each unique website, even when uploading new content. As a certified partner, EqualWeb is now available for easy installation through the CDK Partner Program Online Ordering System. By using the full compliance service, online shoppers will enjoy a barrier free, equal and comprehensive web access experience.

CDK has chosen to partner with EqualWeb to show its commitment for the highest accessibility standards available, and to open their website doors for people with disabilities and to keep the elderly population engaged. The enrollment takes just a few minutes! Start here!

About EqualWeb

Equalweb, a cutting-edge AI accessibility solution combined with manual adjustments that can be deployed to all websites and platforms immediately, it is easy to use, and meets all international accessibility standards.

EqualWeb is a world leader and a pioneer in web accessibility, an Israeli development, designed to solve a problem that many people may not even realize exists.

People with disabilities are the largest minority group in the world. There are over a billion people who have some degree of disability (15% of the world population).

Many organizations view the ADA regulations as a chore rather than an opportunity. EqualWeb's updated new version Ai tool, facilitates more than 25 functions, has been launched and introduced for the first time to CDK clients.

Adam Ikar (Equalweb CEO):

"We are very excited to partner with CDK, a great partner with a mutual vision to make the digital world accessible to everyone. Together with CDK, we will be offering a Full accessibility suite for auto dealers' websites to achieve compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, Section 508 and EN 301549 requirements."

Watch a short video about EqualWeb.

