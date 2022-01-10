EqualWeb Selected as One of Most Promising Compliance Technology Solution Providers in 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOReview nominates leading digital accessibility development company EqualWeb as one of the top compliance technology solution companies of 2021. CIOReview is a technology magazine read by C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other top-ranking business decision-makers.

"EqualWeb is honored to feature as one of the world's most promising compliance solution providers," Co-CEO of EqualWeb Erez Bahat stipulated on Monday. "Our decade-long efforts bear fruit today and, we are confident, long into the future."

EqualWeb's year of 2021 has been characterized by major growth, as the company expanded its offices, bolstered its staff, and struck partnerships with international enterprises such as Lenovo, Zara, YMCA of Greater Houston, and hundreds of others.

The company offers an advanced technological solution in the field of web accessibility: a "hybrid" approach that combines both automated accessibility functions and manual remediation executed by EqualWeb's accessibility specialists. This comprehensive method ensures the incorporation of the most up-to-date digital accessibility features for websites as well as maintaining a fully compliant status with regulations.

"In the era of COVID-19," Bahat continued, "more and more people go online, not only to shop and search for information but interact with one another as well. Offering inclusivity in today's climate is more important than ever. Providing the highest accessibility compliance standards caters to growing demands, as an equal online experience continues to permeate the public awareness."

About EqualWeb

EqualWeb, situated in Israel and NYC, has more than two decades of experience in the online and app development field and has been promoting digital accessibility solutions since 2014. The teams of EqualWeb offer an international leading solution for online accessibility, removing barriers for individuals via a friendly and seamless browsing experience.

EqualWeb's highly-experienced team of IT, accessibility experts, designers, programmers, and marketing experts are committed to effectively offering accessibility solutions for websites via an extremely simple and cost-effective process. For more information, please visit: www.equalweb.com

