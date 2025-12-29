Equanimity AI to Debut Beacon, an AI-Operated Pain OS, at NANS 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equanimity AI today announced the debut of Beacon, a first-of-its-kind AI-operated operating system designed specifically for chronic pain clinics, at the 2026 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, January 22nd – 25th, 2026.

Beacon is built to address one of the most persistent challenges in pain care: fragmented data, high administrative burden, and limited visibility into how pain evolves between visits. The platform operationalizes the biopsychosocial model by continuously capturing and organizing multimodal patient signals into structured, longitudinal clinical insight, without adding work for clinicians or staff.

Unlike point solutions that address isolated tasks, Beacon functions as a foundational operating system for pain clinics. It centralizes patient intake, longitudinal monitoring, visit preparation, documentation support, care team coordination, and high-friction operational workflows, including remote therapeutic monitoring automation.

"Pain is not a single data point. It is a dynamic, biopsychosocial process that unfolds over time," said Erez Levanon, Co-Founder and CEO of Equanimity AI. "Beacon was built to reflect how pain actually behaves in the real world, and to give clinics a system that turns continuous patient signals into practical, usable clinical insight."

Beacon organizes patient-reported outcomes, voice-based markers, wearable signals, and daily contextual inputs into interpretable trajectories across physical, emotional, behavioral, and sleep domains. These insights are delivered directly into clinic workflows to support decision-making, documentation, and team alignment.

"Clinicians do not need more dashboards. They need clarity," said Dr. William Rosenberg, Chief Medical Officer of Equanimity AI and a neurosurgeon specializing in pain and neuromodulation. "Beacon gives providers a structured, longitudinal view of each patient's pain journey, making it easier to prepare for visits, understand change over time, and focus on care rather than paperwork."

Beacon is already live in clinical pilot sites in the United States, where clinics are using the platform to support daily patient monitoring, automated visit preparation, and documentation assistance across multidisciplinary teams.

"From an engineering perspective, Beacon is designed as infrastructure," said Sam Hazak, Co-Founder and CTO of Equanimity AI. "It integrates into existing clinic workflows, reduces documentation drag, and keeps every member of the care team aligned around the same patient story."

Equanimity AI will showcase Beacon live at Booth 543 in the NANS 2026 Expo Hall. Clinicians, partners, and media are invited to book a meeting in advance or stop by the booth to learn more and access a special early access program.

About Equanimity AI

Equanimity AI is a digital health company building Beacon, an AI-operated operating system for chronic pain clinics. Beacon transforms continuous patient signals into structured, longitudinal clinical insight, enabling better care delivery without increasing administrative burden. The company's mission is to modernize pain care by aligning technology with the biopsychosocial reality of chronic pain.

