EQUASHIELD® and Pharmacy Stars Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Safety and Compliance in Healthcare

EQUASHIELD® is renowned for its industry-leading CSTD, featuring the only closed-back Syringe Unit on the market, a sophisticated safety mechanism designed to prevent contamination and vapor escape during the handling of hazardous drugs. Notably, EQUASHIELD®'s Mundus Mini HD leverages their proven CSTD alongside automation to shield healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure, reinforcing comprehensive safety measures. Their advanced systems protect healthcare professionals, ensuring a safer working environment. The EQUASHIELD® Syringe Unit is equipped with a unique dual-needle, air-to-liquid exchange system that maintains pressure equalization, effectively protecting against the escape of hazardous vapors and aerosols.

Pharmacy Stars complements this expertise with its groundbreaking cloud-based platform, Compounding360, which streamlines pharmacy regulatory compliance. Loaded with industry expert SOPs, the Compounding360 platform is the only quality management system (QMS) that puts everything in one place, including expert training and a learning management system, ensuring efficient standardization and centralized management of compounding compliance with USP and NAPRA standards.

The integration of EQUASHIELD®'s technology with Pharmacy Stars' Compounding360 system brings a multitude of benefits, including:

Enhanced Training and Compliance : Meeting USP 797 standards, personnel will have access to continuously updated CSTD training year-round, with microlearning formats and competency quizzes readily available to ensure staff compliance.





: Meeting USP 797 standards, personnel will have access to continuously updated CSTD training year-round, with microlearning formats and competency quizzes readily available to ensure staff compliance. Comprehensive Safety Measures: By combining EQUASHIELD®'s proven CSTD with Pharmacy Stars' compliance tools, the partnership provides unmatched protection and standardization for healthcare workers handling hazardous drugs.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to protecting healthcare environments," said Armando Radelat, General Manager of EQUASHIELD® Compounding Technologies. "By joining forces with Pharmacy Stars, we are not only enhancing safety measures but also ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency across health systems."

Pharmacy Stars CEO, Keith Streckenbach, added, "Our collaboration with EQUASHIELD® underlines our dedication to pioneering solutions that drive compliance and safety in pharmacy operations. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for the industry."

This strategic alliance marks a new era in healthcare safety and compliance, promising to deliver unparalleled value to industry professionals and stakeholders. As the healthcare landscape evolves, EQUASHIELD® and Pharmacy Stars remain at the forefront, committed to excellence and innovation in pharmacy operations.

About EQUASHIELD® Established in 2009, EQUASHIELD® Compounding Technologies is a globally recognized leading provider of manual and automated solutions for compounding and administration, committed to safeguarding healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs while increasing efficiency. EQUASHIELD®'s product suite includes its flagship CSTD and the Mundus Mini HD, a groundbreaker in safe automated compounding of hazardous drugs. EQUASHIELD® CSTD is FDA cleared for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days and for full volume use of the Syringe Unit. Together the EQUASHIELD® CSTD and Mundus Mini HD redefine handling hazardous drugs, reducing the risk of exposure to hazardous drugs and simplifying workflows.

For more information about EQUASHIELD® and its solutions, visit [www.equashield.com]

