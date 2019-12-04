Equashield Marks 10-Year Anniversary Amid Surging Growth in U.S. and International Markets

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield (equashield.com), a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, has marked its 10-year milestone and has retained a highly aggressive year over year growth rate as it moves into 2020.

Founded in 2009, Equashield began commercialization in 2010 and now has over 300 employees across the globe. Equashield products are currently available in 30 countries in 5 continents with a customer base that has grown to over 1,200 leading hospitals and cancer centers in North America alone.

"Over the past decade, Equashield has perfected its offering, setting the standard for closed systems in both pharmacy and nursing settings," said Marino Kriheli, Co-Founder of Equashield. "Through 2020 and beyond, we will remain focused on increasing Equashield's global market share for our core CSTD portfolio, and we'll continue working with current and new customers to begin the shift to automated hazardous drug compounding with the Equashield® Pro."

In December 2014, Equashield launched its second generation CSTD, the most closed drug transfer system for medical professionals and the only solution to prevent syringe plunger contamination. In November 2016, the company announced its entry into the automation space with the launch of Equashield® Pro, the first CSTD-enabled automated compounding system. Both the Equashield CSTD and Equashield® Pro have received the highly prestigious Red Dot and Medical Design Excellence awards, with the Equashield PRO also being awarded the highly regarded International Design Excellence Award in 2018.

"CSTD adoption is becoming standard practice in both pharmacy and nursing settings, as USP 800 takes effect, mandating the use of CSTDs for the administration of hazardous drugs," said Ronak Kadakia, Director of Marketing and Business Development. "Equashield has continued to grow rapidly over the past five years, reflecting the increased demand for a truly closed system."

In May 2017, Equashield announced the groundbreaking of a new 112,000 square foot production facility. Scheduled to go live in the first quarter of 2020, the $30 million facility will expand the manufacturing capabilities for the Equashield CSTD and the Equashield PRO automated compounding system. The company will also open a new 44,000 square foot corporate HQ and distribution center in New York to meet the growing demand in the United States.

Equashield will be displaying its products at the ASHP Midyear Meeting in Las Vegas, NV, December 8-12 at Booth 637. Attendees may also receive a complimentary copy of the ASHP-developed Quick Reference Guide for USP <800> Compliance from the Equashield booth.

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD® Pro, the first ever closed system-enabled Automated Pharmacy Compounding System. Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the testing in accordance with the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors & emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD II is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days. For more information: http://www.equashield.com

Follow Equashield on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for Equashield

Nicole Grubner

nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

@nicolegrubner

+1-929-222-8011

SOURCE Equashield

Related Links

http://www.equashield.com

