Equashield's State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Complex Fulfilling Customer Orders at Record Pace

Global Supply Chain Challenges Still Exist, but are Neutralized by CSTD Leader's Machine Learning-based Manufacturing Efficiencies

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield, a leading provider of closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, today announced that its state-of-the-art, automated manufacturing facility is offering the company the ability to fulfill large quantity customer orders on-time, effectively neutralizing the global shortage and supply chain challenges that are plaguing delivery across industry.

Equashield Compounding Technologies Campus Equashield Compounding Technologies implemented Industry 4.0 manufacturing technology, leading the CSTD manufacturing landscape

"Our expectation of significant growth led us several years ago to develop a manufacturing facility that would be truly revolutionary in the CSTD space," said Marino Kriheli, Co-founder of Equashield. "While we had no idea of the challenges the COVID era would bring, our insistence on building for the future has paid off dramatically over the past two years for nurses and pharmacists alike."

Equashield implemented proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to its quality control and manufacturing lines in its 112,000 square foot manufacturing facility that includes a 20,000-square foot cleanroom space. Production is fully automated, from material entry to robot-managed packaging and palletizing, preserving the sterility of products while maintaining quality efficiency of manufacturing.

This facility, as well as a strong distribution arm in New York, now enables the company to build months of inventory to support increasing market demands with impeccable quality assurance and quick supply fulfillment worldwide.

"Our world-class facility efficiently meets growing market demands and fu hazardous drug compounding and administration solutions," said Jason Dutcher, Equashield LLC Strategic Sales Manager. "We pride ourselves on the ability to deliver safe exposure prevention to those who work with and around hazardous drugs."

The Equashield CSTD provides unparalleled safety and ease of use for healthcare workers handling hazardous drugs. Key features include an integrated pressure equalization system within the sealed syringe barrel, a dry disconnection mechanism to prevent leaks, and Equashield's proprietary closed syringe back and metal plunger rod to mitigate contamination and escape of hazardous drugs from the syringe back and plunger. Equashield's CSTD portfolio includes a wide range of sealed-back syringes and adaptors that can accommodate any drug vial, along with a selection of connectors and tubing sets compatible with all IV infusion bags.

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of compounding technologies, including manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes the EQUASHIELD® Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD® Pro, the first ever CSTD-enabled Automated Pharmacy Compounding System with the highest throughputs. Equashield's CSTD is clinically proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. It covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors and emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by thousands of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

For more information: http://www.equashield.com

Follow Equashield on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Equashield

Sonia Green

[email protected]

Phone: 929-588-2015

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885278/Equashield_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885279/Equashield_2.jpg

SOURCE Equashield