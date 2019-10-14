EQUATE Group Announces Official Start-Up of MEGlobal Oyster Creek, TX Site

The new plant will be operated by MEGlobal Americas Inc., a subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Company and is the Group's first manufacturing facility in the United States. It will produce monoethylene and diethylene glycol, products used in a number of market applications including polyester fibers, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and packaging, antifreeze and coolants, paints, resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids and construction materials.

Dr. Ramesh Ramachandran, President and CEO of EQUATE, said: "The successful execution of this project demonstrates EQUATE's ability to leverage its best-in-class practices across the globe. From safety to schedule to cost control, the MEGlobal Oyster Creek Site epitomizes our commitment to operational excellence and efficiency in order to serve the growing customer need for EG across the globe."

The new facility is the first major investment by a Kuwait-based company on the U.S. Gulf Coast. It built on the longstanding relationship between Kuwaiti partner, Petrochemical Industries Company in Kuwait (PIC) and U.S. partner, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a relationship that was forged during the liberation of Kuwait. That relationship led to the formation of the EQUATE Petrochemical Company, a joint venture between Dow and PIC (42.5% ownership each) as well as Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. K.S.C. (BPC) with 9% ownership and Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co. (QPIC) with 6% ownership.

EQUATE's Executive Vice President, Naser Al-Dousari, said, "The new Oyster Creek MEGlobal plant is an expansion of the Company's ethylene glycol business in order to meet fast-growing global demand. It greatly enhances our global presence and falls under our continuous plans to maximize value as a leading ethylene glycol producer and supplier."

The MEGlobal Oyster Creek plant is leveraging the U.S. shale gas advantage by utilizing ethylene from the Dow Oyster Creek facility. The site has also licensed Dow's METEOR™ technology for its processes.

The project achieved several milestones in its construction, including more than 3.5 million consecutive safe work hours. It created 55 new full-time and 25-35 contract jobs. It employed almost 2,000 construction workers during project's peak and will contribute approximately $24 million per year to the local economy.

To learn more about the EQUATE Group visit www.equate.com. To learn more about MEGlobal visit www.meglobal.biz.

SOURCE EQUATE Group

Related Links

https://www.equate.com/

