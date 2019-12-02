Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named "Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility" in Thailand in 2019

Pipper Standard's globally patented line of products -- including laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid and floor cleaner, among others -- is made from a unique pineapple fermentation process that yields powerful, natural enzymes and biosurfactants.

The brand's natural, non-toxic, hypoallergenic and biodegradable-certified products have been extensively tested to clean comparable to chemical/synthetic products.

Pipper Standard's products are also ECO certified, meaning they biodegrade more than 90% within one month.

"Our patented natural cleaning technology is at the forefront of a global movement away from potentially dangerous and harmful chemical cleaners towards safe, natural, non-toxic alternatives. We see this award as validation that we're on the right path to a healthier future," Wainman said.

Wainman, a US-born entrepreneur and former investment banker, founded the company more than 10 years ago after experiencing a debilitating allergic reaction to a chemical fabric softener.

Equator Pure Nature holds multiple patents in the United States, China, Europe, Indonesia, and Singapore, with more pending in other markets. In total, the company has patents issued or pending in countries comprising approximately 70% of the world's GDP.

"To our knowledge we are the only natural cleaning brand in the world with patented technology," Wainman said.

The recognition by the Thailand International Business Awards 2019 follows a host of other regional accolades for the company, including the Agri Plus Award (Thailand), the All Natural Excellency Award (India), the Asia Corporate Excellency and Sustainability "Responsible SME" Award (Singapore) and Most Environmentally Sustainable Business Award (Thailand).

"We view our entire mission as corporate social responsibility," Wainman said.

With asthma and allergy rates skyrocketing globally -- including in Asia -- due to rapid urbanization, an increase in pollutants, and the greater use of chemicals, consumers have shown a growing awareness of and sensitivity to the chemicals they use in their daily lives.

In Thailand, nearly half of children living in greater Bangkok now have allergies, an increase of more than 30 percent from just over a decade ago. The numbers have risen similarly sharply in China and other rapidly developing nations.

Pipper Standard's products offer consumers a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemical cleaning products. The company's motto is that: "A healthy environment starts at home."

Equator Pure Nature is also focused on the Triple Bottom Line, meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success.

In 2018 Wainman was featured on CNBC's "Street Signs" business news TV show, and earlier this year he participated in the Milken Institute's Asia Summit in Singapore. Wainman holds degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of California, Berkeley.

Web links:

Pipper Standard: www.pipperstandard.com

EPN: www.equatorpurenature.com

For more information or photographs, please contact:

Press Relations

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. No. 9/245 UM Tower, 24th Floor, Ramkhamhaeng Road, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250

Email: press@equatornature.com

SOURCE Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.