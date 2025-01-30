Equature Expands Partnership with 911TI: Elevating Training for 911 Professionals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Jim Marshall and the exceptional 911 Training Institute (911TI) instructors, bringing new and impactful training opportunities to the 911 community.

As part of this collaboration, we are proud to introduce a special workshop led by Jim Marshall, Achieving Work / Home Life Balance, on March 20, 2025. This must-attend session is designed to help 911 professionals navigate the challenges of high-stress roles while maintaining personal well-being, offering essential strategies for achieving a healthier work-life balance in the demanding world of emergency response.

Equature is also offering a series of engaging 1-hour courses featuring expert-led instruction from this partnership:

Tyrone Kelsey –

The Story of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in America

Jim Marshall –

What Drives the 911 Gossip Mill and How to Transcend it for Everyone's Sake!

Building Mentally Tough High-Performance Teams

Additional workshops and training opportunities will be announced soon, including two eight-hour courses from Jim Marshall, set to launch in Q3 2025 in our Apprentice portal.

Watch your emails for registration details and upcoming course announcements.

For more information, visit www.equature.com or contact us at [email protected].

