Equature Introduces SmartScore AutoQA: The Future of Automated Call Quality Assurance

Jan 27, 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature, a leader in public safety recording solutions, announces the launch of SmartScore AutoQA, a revolutionary feature that automates quality assurance for emergency communications. Leveraging advanced AI, SmartScore AutoQA eliminates manual call scoring, optimizing operations for emergency response teams.

SmartScore AutoQA addresses staffing challenges and operational demands by automating routine quality assessments and providing consistent, actionable insights. The tool enables agencies to maintain uniform scoring criteria and focus on essential tasks, improving overall efficiency. Key benefits include enhanced productivity, actionable insights, consistent evaluation standards, and reduced operational burden.

Using advanced AI, SmartScore AutoQA analyzes recorded calls, identifies critical elements, and assigns scores based on pre-configured criteria. Integrated with Equature's transcription and tagging features, the system ensures seamless workflows and comprehensive call evaluations.

"It [Equature SmartScore] allows me to quickly review calls, see the automated scoring, and provide detailed feedback to my dispatchers," said Mike Miller, 911 Director for the Bluffton Dispatch Center in Indiana. "It's helped me save time and give more comprehensive feedback—not just on phone calls but also on dispatches. It's been a game-changer for ensuring our responders get the information they need upfront."

SmartScore AutoQA is now part of Equature's Communications Intelligence Package. Agencies can schedule a demo at www.equature.com.

About Equature

Equature is a leading provider of public safety solutions, helping agencies enhance performance and save lives. Learn more at www.equature.com.

