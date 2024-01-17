Equature Launches $1 Million Grant Program to Enhance School Safety with Weapon Detection Technology

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature, a leading provider of video analytics and security solutions, today announced the launch of its K-12 Grant Program, which will donate $1 million worth of weapon detection software and hardware to schools across the country. With this program, Equature aims to support schools in their ongoing efforts to provide safe learning environments for students.

"We believe that students should feel completely secure while at school, allowing them to focus on learning, growth and development," said Chris Quayle, Vice President of Business Development at Equature. "With our innovative video analytics solutions, we hope to empower schools to better detect threats and respond quickly."

The Equature Aware weapons detection package includes the core detection software, 12 camera licenses, a server, and full training and support. To qualify for a grant, K-12 schools must have at least 500 students enrolled and demonstrate a need for advanced security technology. An independent committee will evaluate each grant application and award recipients based on need, commitment to safety, and ability to use the donated solutions effectively.

Schools can apply for an Equature K-12 Grant between January 17 and April 10, 2024. Grant recipients will be announced starting May 1.

"By donating $1 million in weapon detection solutions, we aim to make school safety more attainable for districts across the nation," said Quayle. "We encourage all eligible schools to apply for our K-12 Grant Program."

About Equature

Equature provides cutting-edge security and analytics solutions designed specifically for education, healthcare, manufacturing and other markets. Its video analytics platforms integrate with existing camera systems to deliver automated monitoring, alerts and powerful insights. Equature is headquartered in Seattle with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit equature.com.

