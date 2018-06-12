Equestrian Lifestyle Channel Coming To More Homes In Canada

"TELUS has been a champion of RIDE TV since the beginning, and sponsored our network for our Canadian license," said Mike Clark, Executive Vice President of RIDE TV. "This is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase the equestrian lifestyle to a whole new group of potential fans and participants."

RIDE TV is the only TV network devoted exclusively to the horse and rural living lifestyle and is available in high definition. RIDE TV produces over 90% of its content and offers a wide variety of programming including documentaries, reality shows, event coverage and other great content for the equestrian and rural lifestyle markets. RIDE TV will be available June 12th on TELUS Optik TV, channel 970.

About Ride Television Network, Inc.

Ride Television Network, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Fort Worth, Texas USA. The company was formed in 2011 for the purpose of launching a 24-hour, high definition, television network. RIDE TV launched on October 1, 2014, in the United States and is available internationally including Asia and Latin America.

