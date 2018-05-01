Equestrian Lifestyle Network Now Available on Xfinity X1

"With RIDE TV coming to X1, millions of equine enthusiasts across the country will now be able to access our original and exclusive content on one of the most technologically-advanced television platforms ever built," said Peter Clifford, Senior Vice President of Distribution and Sponsorship Sales for RIDE TV.

RIDE TV Chief Executive Officer Michael Fletcher added, "I wish to personally thank the leadership of Comcast for launching our service. By supporting independent networks like RIDE TV and making them available via the Xfinity X1, it is evident Comcast is committed to giving customers more choice when it comes to enjoying the programming that's most important to them."

Over 35 million Americans ride horses every year, and one in 63 Americans have a direct connection to the horse industry. It is estimated that the U.S. horse industry adds nearly $122 billion to the economy on an annual basis.

About Ride Television Network, Inc.

Ride Television Network, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Fort Worth, Texas. The network creates over 90% of its own content and features high-quality television programming showcasing both English and Western disciplines and lifestyles and includes live events, reality shows, talk shows, children's programming, documentaries and more.

