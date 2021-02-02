Equicare Health, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New Board Member

"I am pleased to welcome Chris to Equicare Health's Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of experience in health care IT and cancer care to Equicare's Board as we work to broaden our product scope by leveraging our core strengths," said Len Grenier, CEO of Equicare Health, Inc. "This is an exciting time as we continue to develop strategic relationships while evolving the role of care coordination as a key tool to support those with chronic diseases like cancer for millions of patients."

Chris was a co-founder of ALI Technologies and functioned in the role of President with a focus on product and business development. After ALI, Chris joined Mayo Clinic, Department of Radiology in Rochester, Minnesota where he helped design and develop one of the first enterprise-scale medical image archives. The archive technology was spun out of Mayo Clinic Ventures to form a start-up company, TeraMedica, which was subsequently acquired by Fujifilm. Chris currently is a co-founder and the CEO of another Mayo Radiology start-up called FlowSIGMA, which is commercializing intelligent process automation software for medical imaging departments. FlowSIGMA integrates artificial intelligence algorithms into daily clinical workflows. Chris holds BSc, MSc and PhD degrees in Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacology and has over 25 years of leadership experience in healthcare information technology and data science companies.

"I very much look forward to being an active member of the Equicare Board," said Chris Hanna. "The company's chronic disease management technology, telehealth capabilities and patient engagement portal are well positioned to help Global Providers and Payers deliver high quality remote care during and after the pandemic."

About Equicare Health

Equicare Health is the industry's leading provider of comprehensive care coordination solutions. EQUICARE CS™ (ECS) is a multi-facility web-based software tool that facilitates patient engagement including patient reported outcomes, patient navigation, survivorship care and other clinical tools, i.e. MDT, Clinical trials, a suite of educational material, etc. In additional to the clinical toolset, Equicare offers an administrative suite of worklists and reports for managing adherence to accreditation standards including Meaningful Use, Commission on Cancer (CoC), NAPBC, QOPI, OCM, etc. ECS enables cancer centers to influence clinical outcomes for patients, optimize revenue streams, and increase operational efficiency.

