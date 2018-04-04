Equicare Health releases latest version of their product, Equicare CS 4.8

ECS 4.8 includes a new Case Finding feature, as well as charting improvements that make it easier for providers to organize patient assessment and encounter notes.

About Equicare Health

Equicare Health is the industry's leading provider of comprehensive care coordination solutions. Equicare's flagship solution EQUICARE CS™ (ECS) is a Multi-facility web-based software tool that facilitates patient engagement including patient reported outcomes, patient navigation, survivorship care and a number of other clinical tools, i.e. MDT, Clinical trials, a suite of educational material, etc.. In additional to the clinical toolset, Equicare offers an administrative suite of worklists and reports for managing adherence to accreditation standards including Meaningful Use, Commission on Cancer (CoC), NAPBC, QOPI, OCM, etc... ECS enables cancer centers to influence clinical outcomes for patients, optimize revenue streams, and increase operational efficiency. www.equicarehealth.com

