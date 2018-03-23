Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Equifax successfully published two unique APIs in fewer than five business days in advance of the launch of this game-changing technology platform. Fortellis, a technology "engine" with universal connections and protocols, enables a true exchange of information and data in an open, secure and accessible global network. Equifax will publish additional APIs to help empower end-to-end automotive commerce.

"We are excited to be among the first developers to innovate in this groundbreaking industry community," said Craig Crabtree, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive Services, Equifax. "We will continue to make investments in APIs as the industry comes together to help solve challenges throughout the vehicle shopping and ownership journey."

Fortellis helps to enable connections and build communities within the automotive ecosystem. The Fortellis platform offers a universal way to connect multiple technology solutions and innovations more seamlessly into dealer workflows in a collaborative community to work better, faster and smarter — all for an improved customer experience.

"The commitment from Equifax to develop, build and innovate on the Fortellis Developer Network reinforces the value and impact of this platform technology and how it is poised to change automotive commerce and drive the industry well into the future," said Ron Frey, chief strategy officer, CDK Global. "We are looking forward to continued innovation from Equifax and other leading developers as early adoption of this highly desired platform continues to spread across the industry."

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs 10,300 employees worldwide.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wyatt Jefferies

Media Relations

404-885-8907

Wyatt.jefferies@equifax.com

Media Contacts:

Roxanne Pipitone

talktous@fortellis.io

847-987-9779

or

Rob Duda, Peppercomm

fortellis@peppercomm.com

908-347-1243

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-among-inaugural-developers-in-fortellis-automotive-commerce-exchange-platform-300618815.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

