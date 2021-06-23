Equifax Announces 2021 Developer Challenge and Accelerator Program: Equifax Accelerate

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) believes that cloud computing technology is essential to expanding access to credit. As the only cloud-native consumer credit reporting agency, Equifax is leveraging the power of its $1.5 billion cloud transformation to introduce a 2021 developer challenge and accelerator program: Equifax Accelerate. Applications are open through July 29 to start-up and early stage software developers looking to create transformative solutions designed to foster financial inclusion with the powerful suite of Equifax Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) available from the Equifax for Developers API Portal.

"Equifax has led the exploration of new data insights to open access to credit for decades," said Bryson Koehler, Equifax Chief Technology Officer. "The Equifax Accelerate program is another way that we are leveraging the power of the Equifax Cloud™ to fuel rapid innovation. We are challenging software developers to join us in building data-driven solutions to the challenge of consumer access to credit and small business access to capital. We're making the Equifax for Developers API portal open for simplified access to data assets and API products so that developers can easily explore, access technical documentation, create apps, experiment, and innovate faster than ever before."

Equifax Accelerate is produced in partnership with 1871 , a Chicago-based technology hub that supports early stage tech start-ups, growth stage tech leaders, and corporate innovators building extraordinary businesses. 1871 is the home of nearly 500 early-stage, high-growth digital startups and more than 1,500 members.

The top 50 Equifax Accelerate entries will be accepted to an August 2021 Design Sprint Challenge. All Design Sprint Challenge participants will receive access to Equifax APIs and mentorship from both Equifax and 1871 subject matter experts to assist in the creation of prototype solutions. They will also compete for a chance to access the 12-week Product Studio, a custom accelerator program powered by Equifax and 1871.

The Product Studio includes complimentary access to Equifax APIs and 1:1 mentorship from Equifax technical and commercial leaders to quickly implement and scale solutions for production. Product Studio participants will also receive unlimited access to all 1871 products and services, including dozens of workshops, 300+ mentors, and 400+ other tech founders from idea stage companies to series C+. Product Studio participants will also be promoted through Equifax marketing communications.

The Design Sprint Challenge will be judged by Equifax executive leadership and a panel of experts, including: Mike Newell, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Capital One; Jeff Sternberg, Technical Director, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Google Cloud; and Fang Yu, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, DataVisor.

The deadline to register for Equifax Accelerate is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2021. Guidelines for the event can be found at Equifax.com . To register, click here .

