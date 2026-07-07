Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2026 Results

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Equifax Inc.

Jul 07, 2026, 16:20 ET

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, in a release to be issued on Tuesday, July 21, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 21, in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on July 21 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call:
US/Canada: 877-559-1190 / +1 201-389-0916
International: Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Webcast:
To view the webcast and slide presentation, please click the link and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on investor.equifax.com beginning on July 22.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 
Molly Clegg for Equifax
[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

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