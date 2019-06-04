Equifax Announces New Chief Communications Officer

Rosseter is a communications leader with more than 25 years in external communications and global media engagement. Most recently, she led global external communications and media for The Coca-Cola Company, where she served in a number of roles, including Global Group Director of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs. Her accomplishments include leading the communications launch of a new business strategy to 17 business units across 200+ countries and territories as well as to media, external stakeholders and analysts.

Additionally, she helped drive the strategy for a new corporate narrative and created top-tier media opportunities to tell the company's evolution story. Her global experience includes leading communications in Coca-Cola's South and East Africa business unit, where she created a stakeholder strategy in a difficult and highly regulated environment.

"Equifax is in the midst of a game-changing evolution, and how our story is presented internally and externally is paramount to our success with stakeholders," said Mark W. Begor, CEO, Equifax. "Amanda has the experience and expertise to help Equifax craft and project its narrative in a way that's accurate and fair, and I'm excited to have her global background on the team."

Prior to corporate communications, Rosseter was a journalist at leading media outlets, serving as a news correspondent, anchor and investigative reporter at CNN and at affiliates of NBC and ABC in Boston and Atlanta. As an award-winning journalist, Rosseter has earned Emmy awards, Edward R. Murrow awards and a Columbia University DuPont baton for investigative journalism. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from The University of Georgia.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

