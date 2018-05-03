Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results

Commenting on the results of the meeting, Mark L. Feidler, Chairman of the Board of Equifax, said, "Our Board greatly appreciates the engagement from our shareholders and the results of today's shareholder votes. We believe the results reflect confidence in the Board's responsiveness and in the strategy we have outlined to rebuild trust with consumers and customers, to strengthen security, and to continue to deliver value to all Equifax stakeholders. We recognize that while progress has been made since the cybersecurity incident, there is still more work to do, and we will continue to be in regular contact with our shareholders to communicate our plans for the long-term success and growth of the company."

About Equifax

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs 10,300 employees worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as statements that are not historical fact. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions "Item 1. Business — Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Meredith Griffanti

Corporate Communications

meredith.griffanti@equifax.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-preliminary-2018-annual-meeting-results-300642094.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

