Equifax Announces SVP of Product, Data & Analytics for Consumer Business

"Product Innovation and strong analytic insight are critical to the growth of GCS and are key components of our business transformation," said Beverly Anderson, President of Global Consumer Solutions for Equifax. "Rick is the right leader to help leverage our cloud data and technology investments, and to drive new products and innovation that benefit our customers and consumers."

The new GCS leadership role aligns product strategy, innovation, and data & analytics to customize and create solutions for Equifax consumers. "I am energized to have Rick's deep expertise helping drive our product strategy as we create better and more helpful consumer experiences," said Anderson.

Eiel joins Equifax from Wells Fargo Card, Retail and Merchant Services, where he served as Head of Strategy and Analytics. Most recently, he successfully drove acquisition and innovation analytics and strategies for the General Purpose and Co-Brand Credit Card portfolios, Customer Experiences, and New Product Development. Prior to that, Eiel served as Senior Vice President, Sales Strategy, and Product Analytics, during which he expanded the central sales organization for inbound and outbound phone sales and completed an originations system migration.

Eiel has held similar roles at Chase Card Services, GE Capital Consumer Card Company, and Chase Manhattan Bank. He received his BA in Finance as well as his MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Eiel will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

