Equifax Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

"We are excited to welcome Bryson to our senior leadership team as we continue to invest heavily in data security and enhance our information technology infrastructure," said Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Equifax. "Bryson is known for his deep technical and cloud skills, consistent, focused, and strong performance within the industry, and for being a creative problem solver who has achieved business goals by leveraging the innovative use of technology. This is paramount to our future success as we advance our technology capabilities; and enhance data security and the speed, simplicity, and reliability of our products. We are thrilled to have a leader of Bryson's caliber joining Equifax at such a pivotal time in our history."

As the CTO for IBM's Watson and Cloud Platform, Koehler led a global team of cloud engineers, architects, security professionals, product and offering managers, technical communications specialists, research and development activities and operational systems reliability engineers. With Koehler's support, IBM reset its core strategic direction to be cloud-native and has radically advanced its cloud capabilities. By driving technical and cultural change and the way the company designed, built, and operated its core technology assets, Koehler helped accelerate IBM's transformation. With security being a central priority for IBM, he brought all of the security teams together to ensure IBM had the world's most compliant cloud, strengthening the company's technical credibility.

Prior to his role at IBM Watson and Cloud Platform, Koehler was Chief Technology and Information Officer at The Weather Channel Companies (TWCC), before it was acquired in 2015 by IBM. In this position, he was responsible for setting the strategic vision, development, technical operations, financial planning, and execution of all technology initiatives for TWCC. Under his leadership, the company launched its largest public, cloud-based API platform and migrated from 13 legacy data centers into a fully cloud-based company. Additionally, Koehler established leading partnerships with global technology companies such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft, as well as an independent developer network.

Before joining TWCC, Koehler served as Senior Vice President of Global Revenue and Guest Technology at the Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG). At IHG, he oversaw a direct team of almost 500 technology resources across seven countries that defined, developed, and operated products and platforms that delivered $25 billion in annual revenue.

"The world of AI is unlocking massive potential in how data can be used, and cloud-based AI technology is a game changer for developing secure and reliable data-driven products," said Koehler. "I see tremendous opportunity for Equifax to become a leading data-driven technology company, and I'm excited to join its highly-talented team to bring new energy that accelerates Equifax's transformation into a leader of insight forecasting."

Koehler, who will be based in Atlanta and report to the CEO, holds bachelor's degrees in political science and communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and the Technology Association of Georgia, and has provided long-time service to the Georgia CIO Leadership Association and TechBridge.

