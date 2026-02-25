Equifax Board of Directors Authorizes 12% Dividend Increase

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors approved a 12% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2026. The new quarterly cash dividend is $0.56 per share, subject to future declaration by the Company's Board of Directors. For the first quarter of 2026, the cash dividend of $0.56 per share is payable on March 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2026. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

