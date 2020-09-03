Equifax Brings Enterprises New Business Data Insights with Introduction of B2bConnect™

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) is bringing new business data insights and analytics built for action to enterprises of all sizes as they look for new ways to weather a challenging economic landscape and plan for the future. The new B2bConnectTM business marketing suite is designed to help enterprises better prospect, segment, and retain key business clients with intelligence on more than 150 million global companies, including 53 million U.S. businesses and 80 million B2B contacts. The solution includes access to DigitalConnectTM, a new purchase intent tool that enables business marketing campaigns to operate with a high degree of accuracy and qualification.

"In today's rapidly evolving economic climate, incomplete information can undermine the effectiveness of commercial prospecting and retention programs," said William Phelan, senior vice president and general manager of PayNet, an Equifax company. "Smarter insights drive smarter actions and verified data is critical for decision making. With B2bConnect, Equifax is providing the extended, omni-channel view of businesses and purchasers that enterprises need to better qualify commercial prospects and improve engagement with existing customers."

The B2bConnect suite includes Equifax verified firmographic information such as industry coding, revenues, number of employees, corporate hierarchy, and many other valuable attributes to give a complete and holistic view of the customer. The suite also includes the new DigitalConnectTM purchase intent solution to help enterprises better identify key business decision makers currently seeking products or services.

With B2bConnect, enterprises can:

Create target personas.

Support marketing strategy development with two key insights: ideal customer profile and market penetration. Enterprises are able to identify key traits to create a "best customer profile." These characteristics can then be applied to other prospects to target optimal revenue-generating opportunities. B2bConnect also provides access to the industry and geographic data needed to understand their footprint.

Manage customer relationships.

Armed with their "best customer profile," enterprises can uncover revenue opportunities, build and refine prospect lists, and approach decision makers with confidence. Knowing how one firm is linked to other businesses, owners, and guarantors is vital to assessing risk and uncovering opportunities. Using unique linkage capabilities from Equifax, dots can be connected between businesses, giving critical insight into corporate hierarchies and enabling organizations to understand the full value of the customer relationship. Subsidiaries and parents of existing clients are a logical source for warm leads—now they can be automatically added to targeted lists.

Retain customer relationships.

With the B2bConnect database, enterprises gain a true 360-degree view of their customers. This provides opportunities for creating a personalized customer experience to keep them engaged. Enterprises have access to fresh data, insights, and connections to keep them on top of changing account dynamics and market and organizational changes — and can set up automatic email or CRM alerts so they don't miss a beat on potential cross-sell or up-sell opportunities.

The B2bConnect marketing suite is available now. Visit Equifax.com for more information.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kate Walker for Equifax USIS

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

