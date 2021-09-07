Equifax Completes Acquisition of Teletrack® from CoreLogic®

"Teletrack is one of 8 acquisitions totaling approximately $3 billion that Equifax has announced or completed in 2021. We are significantly reinvesting Equifax outperformance and leveraging the Equifax Cloud towards accretive, strategic, bolt-on M&A," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "The addition of Teletrack expands the breadth of differentiated data assets that 'Only Equifax' can provide. This powerful source of information will enable lenders and service providers to access more alternative data sources in credit decisioning that can help open new consumer financial opportunities."

The planned integration of Teletrack with DataX, an Equifax business operating within the company's United States Information Solutions (USIS) business unit, is made possible by the Equifax cloud transformation. Leveraging the Equifax Cloud, Equifax has moved data exchanges into a cloud-native enterprise data management platform that is deployed regionally in 24 global markets. This Equifax data fabric is designed to speed time to acquisition integration and also delivers the ability to powerfully ingest, key and link, and enrich multiple sources of data with advanced analytics, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"Helping more consumers obtain access to mainstream financial services and products requires new insights into individual financial history. Teletrack and DataX have a shared commitment to making non-traditional credit information more accessible to U.S. financial institutions and service providers," said Sid Singh, president of Equifax USIS. "Bringing the combined DataX and Teletrack data assets to our unique data fabric powered by the Equifax Cloud will enable us to create new solutions that can be used in conjunction with alternative data assets like consumer-permissioned bank transaction data and telco and utility payment history to create more products that drive greater access to credit and promote financial inclusion."

Teletrack is now part of the USIS business unit at Equifax. For more information on the use of Equifax differentiated data assets in credit decisioning, please visit Equifax.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. All statements that address our performance and events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to our future operating results, expected growth and performance, and ability to successfully integrate the Teletrack acquisition, and similar statements about our business plans are forward-looking statements. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our 2020 Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. As a result of such risks and uncertainties, we urge you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

ABOUT DATAX, AN EQUIFAX COMPANY

DataX, an Equifax company, is an industry leading Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) regulated specialty finance credit reporting agency (CRA) and alternative data provider offering premier financial management solutions to businesses through a suite of advanced products. The insights gleaned from DataX's services empower businesses to manage risk proactively, safeguard customers from fraud, lower customer acquisition costs, and increase revenue opportunities. www.DataXltd.com

ABOUT TELETRACK

Teletrack is a leading Specialty Consumer Reporting Agency ("CRA") that provides non-traditional credit data and insights to the alternative financial services industry. Teletrack provides differentiated consumer insights to enable clients to make informed lending decisions and monitor existing loans portfolios

ABOUT CORELOGIC

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.CoreLogic.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kate Walker for Equifax

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

