Equifax Extends Service Agreement with National Consumer Telecom and Utilities Exchange

News provided by

Equifax Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

Equifax to Continue Management of Telecommunications, Pay TV, Utilities Database of Alternative Data Sources

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) has extended its long-standing relationship with the National Consumer Telecom and Utilities Exchange, Inc.® (NCTUE®), an independent, non-profit, Fair Credit Reporting Act-compliant consumer credit reporting agency for the telecommunications, pay TV, internet, home security and utility industries. 

Under the terms of the extended agreement, Equifax will continue its exclusive operation and management of the NCTUE database, and provide the organization with enhanced product innovation, advanced data security measures, and marketing support for new member recruitment. The extended service agreement is subject to the oversight of the NCTUE board of trustees.

"NCTUE has maintained a relationship with Equifax for nearly three decades – a partnership that has been in place since the launch of our database," said Brian Newcomb, President of the NCTUE Board of Trustees. "Together, we support more than 160 member companies, helping them to innovate with data and leverage payment history information to better identify and manage members' financial risk. Our collective efforts ultimately help establish creditworthiness and can enable better credit decisioning, especially for those consumers with limited traditional credit data."

Utility payment and account history are alternative data sources – information not included in traditional credit reports – that can help to provide a more complete picture of consumer credit history and enable lenders and service providers to access broader insights to better determine creditworthiness for credit-seeking consumers. As part of the extended agreement, Equifax will continue to deliver member-only NCTUE products and services, such as Advanced Energy Plus and Advanced Communications Plus, that layer telecommunications, pay TV, internet, home security and utility insights on top of traditional credit data and provide NCTUE members with an exclusive 360-degree financial view of consumers that can help maximize consumer approval rates, help identify potential risks, reduce manual intervention costs and improve customer experience.

"We highly value our 27-year partnership with NCTUE and appreciate their continued trust in Equifax as the stewards of their data exchange," said Todd Horvath, president of Equifax United States Information Solutions. "We are focused on creating innovative, member-only solutions to help solve fraud and deposit challenges, and to ultimately improve consumer experience – helping people live their financial best. Additionally, our continued partnership helps further enable the availability of expanded insights into consumer payment history alongside our traditional credit report. This is a significant benefit to both lenders and consumers seeking credit, particularly those consumers who are underbanked or seeking to establish a credit history."

For more information on Equifax NCTUE products and services, please visit: https://www.equifax.com/business/data-network/nctue/

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Eric Abercrombie for Equifax
[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Also from this source

Equifax Announces Participation in December Investor Conferences

Equifax Announces Participation in December Investor Conferences

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in two investor conferences this month. Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief...
Equifax Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

Equifax Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in two investor conferences this month. Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.