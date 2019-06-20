Equifax, GIACT Systems® Enter Strategic Alliance

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIACT Systems®, a leader in helping companies positively identify and authenticate customers, and Equifax, a global data, analytics, and technology company, today announced a strategic alliance that will pair the strengths of both companies to help customers confront the challenges of identity verification and fraud prevention.

The EPIC Platform® from GIACT offers a cost-effective way for companies to help protect against multiple types of fraud across the entire customer lifecycle, including solutions to address real-time enrollment, payment, identity, compliance, and mobile fraud prevention. Equifax arms the fraud detection and identity space with unique and extensive consumer identity and behavioral data, combined with leading-edge technology and innovative analytics to drive insights across industries and organizations.

"We are pleased to be entering into an alliance with Equifax," said Melissa Townsley, co-founder and CEO of GIACT. "Our mission is to protect businesses and consumers at every touchpoint, which requires comprehensive data. The alliance with Equifax provides important access to some of the most complete and unique set of data assets available in the market. Whether it's protecting enrollment and payments, or assisting customers to meet regulatory requirements, GIACT is committed to ongoing protection and support."

"We are delighted to team with GIACT to help customers build effective fraud prevention programs," said Melissa Monk, Enterprise Alliances Vice President at Equifax. "Equifax helps companies mitigate risk, combat fraud, fulfill compliance requirements, and orchestrate digital experiences by accurately identifying and linking information to create a more complete view of their customers across multiple data sources. The alliance with GIACT adds unique and complimentary capabilities to the Equifax portfolio of identity, fraud and compliance solutions."

About GIACT

GIACT® has been helping companies verify valued customers since 2004. From financial to insurance, to retail, to solutions for your industry, GIACT offers customer intelligence for complete payment confidence. As the leader in providing real-time data to help companies mitigate payment risk and fraud, our OFAC screening, ID verification, account verification and authentication, and mobile verification solutions enable you to focus on providing unmatched customer experiences. Since our founding, we've processed billions of transactions for our more than 1,000 customers. For more information, visit www.giact.com or call 1-866-918-2409. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

