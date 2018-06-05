Equifax Helps Move the Mortgage Industry Closer to Digital with The Work Number® Indicator

The Work Number Indicator, delivered along with the credit report, proactively signals to lenders whether a borrower's income and employment information is already available within Equifax's U.S. database, which can help eliminate a tedious documentation process for borrowers, and significantly expedite the mortgage origination process for lenders.

"As the industry continues to move toward a more streamlined, technology-enabled origination process, ready access to verifications data like income and employment are key to ensuring that the process isn't hindered," said Craig Crabtree, SVP and general manager of Equifax Mortgage and Housing Services. "When lenders use The Work Number Indicator, they are able to more efficiently manage their workflows, ultimately resulting in an improved experience for borrowers and lenders' staff alike."

AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, for example, realized a 15 percent improvement in mortgage origination efficiency through the use of The Work Number report for verification of employment and income (VOE/VOI). For AmeriSave's borrowers, this accelerated the path to closing by an average of five days – valuable time that helps enable borrowers to move into their homes quicker. Learn more.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses trusted unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 10,400 employees worldwide.

