Equifax Introduces Income Qualify to Deliver Insights Earlier in the Mortgage Lending Process and Help Lenders Manage Costs

New Offering Delivers Income and Employment Insights from The Work Number®

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today announced the launch of Income Qualify, a new product that delivers income and employment insights from The Work Number® to mortgage lenders during the prequalification and pre-approval phase as a value add alongside the Equifax consumer credit file.

Currently lenders are limited in their ability to confidently make prequalification offers. Income Qualify provides verified income and employment data earlier in the process, empowering mortgage lenders to conduct an initial assessment faster and with less burden on the borrower. This helps reduce risk in the lending process and supports affordability in the home buying process.

"Mortgage lenders are facing increased competition for qualified buyers. They need to be able to assess borrower eligibility and make critical lending decisions more quickly while also managing costs," said Joel Rickman, General Manager and Senior Vice President of U.S. Mortgage and Verification Services at Equifax. "By delivering key income and employment data alongside our trusted credit report at the prequalification stage, Equifax is helping lenders act faster, support affordability, and move the borrower forward in the process with more confidence."

Home ownership is an important goal for many U.S. consumers and can help build wealth that can last for generations. Equifax is committed to making home ownership more affordable and believes that comprehensive data solutions, such as Income Qualify, are a key component of supporting affordability.

Leveraging data from The Work Number, Income Qualify provides the following data points alongside the Equifax Mortgage Credit Report, where available:

Name/SSN: Gain confidence in the name of the potential borrower.

Gain confidence in the name of the potential borrower. Employer Name: Capture the name of the borrower's employer, helping to reduce employer name match errors during later submission to Government-Sponsored Enterprise platforms.

Capture the name of the borrower's employer, helping to reduce employer name match errors during later submission to Government-Sponsored Enterprise platforms. Tenure: Provides confidence in the borrower's job tenure and informs the lender on future income data needs for underwriting.

Provides confidence in the borrower's job tenure and informs the lender on future income data needs for underwriting. Prior-Year Total Income: Allows for high-level debt-to-income (DTI) ratio assessment and categorical confirmation of data provided on an application.

With this information available before origination, Income Qualify can help lenders assess borrowers earlier in the loan process. Additionally, it can help lenders manage costs by making more informed purchases of The Work Number at origination.

Equifax is focused on developing innovative solutions that can help lenders reduce the cost of home ownership and help consumers build generational wealth, while providing deeper insights alongside its credit reporting products. As part of this effort, the organization also announced in October that it would offer VantageScore 4.0 mortgage credit scores at an over 50% reduction from FICO 2026 prices, committed to holding the $4.50 VantageScore score pricing for two years, and are offering free VantageScore credit scores with each FICO Score purchased from Equifax to help with conversion.

For more information about Income Qualify, please view the product sheet .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Dan Jenkins for Equifax Workforce Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.